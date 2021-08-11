We must ensure people have the skills for the workplace of the future

Innovation is about changing and adapting, something we have all had to do in the last number of months.

While this is true in our personal and working lives it also at the forefront for business and industry. With our economy dramatically reshaped by the pandemic, people and businesses have recognised the need for a bold and ambitious strategy, with innovation at its core, ensuring economic growth that deliver positive outcomes for our society.

We will undoubtedly see an unprecedented pace of major technological advancements in the next decade along with a greater focus on delivering a zero carbon society. The ability to develop innovative solutions to big societal issues, such as an aging population and environmental harm, must be harnessed now more than ever.

Gordon Lyons, Economy Minister

I am determined to set in train the actions needed to deliver this 10X vision. This ambition will only be realised through focussing on those areas where we are strongest. We have a proud industrial past in shipbuilding, linen and rope works, and today we are global leaders in cyber security, fintech and advanced manufacturing.

Increased funding and a firm focus on innovation through the £1.3 billion investment by the NI Executive and the UK Government in our City and Growth Deal Programme means there are now increased opportunities across Northern Ireland for businesses to secure support and advice as well as engage in research and development. The recent publication of the UK Innovation Strategy underlines the importance of our work in this field and I am pleased it complements our own vision and the work already well under way here.

The announcement that the Northern Ireland consortium Smart Nano NI has secured over £42 million of UK Government funding via Strength in Places Fund to develop new technology for medical devices, communication and data storage is further testament to the calibre of our local businesses and the excellence of our university research.

The funding, delivered through UK Research and Innovation will support the consortium of researchers, and over 70 local small and medium sized businesses to test and bring to market new smart and nanomanufacturing products over the next five years, helping to develop hundreds of jobs.

While new jobs are being developed and businesses can adapt and change it cannot progress if we do not have the skills base required to attract investment, develop ideas and products and drive industry on. We must ensure people have the skills and training for the workplace of the future. That is why a key pillar of the Vision for a 10x Economy’ outlines plans to focus on innovation by increasing further education qualifications in technical and professional skills and by rebalancing higher education towards Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths. Our ‘Skills for a 10X Economy’ is currently out for consultation and I welcome the views of everyone, it is vital we get this right if we are to grow in key strategic areas and reach our economic ambitions.

Northern Ireland has the opportunity to be one of the elite small advanced economies of the world but we can only do this by working collaboratively across government, industry, academia and our wider community.

While we have all faced challenges in recent months I believe we can look ahead with optimism. Our business community have shown levels of creativity and resilience that give me great confidence Northern Ireland is forging a path to a positive economic future with innovation at its very core.

