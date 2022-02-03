Weekly Artisan Market to support local businesses at Lisburn Square this weekend

Lisburn Square

The market will take place every Sunday from 12pm – 4pm in Lisburn Square, hosting a range of exciting handmade food and craft stalls from local artisan businesses.

Participating Lisburn-based businesses include family-run Little Popcorn Shop and The Vegan Rocket, Lisburn’s first 100% Vegan Bakery.

The weekly event caters to all ages and interests, with organic farm, art, home and lifestyle stalls all making an appearance. Furry friends are also welcome to the Square with dog-friendly bar The Lark on site.

Thomas Ferris from Urban Market, organiser of the event in partnership with Lisburn Square, said: “The new artisan weekly market is a welcome addition to Lisburn Square, bringing fantastic NI small businesses to the heart of Lisburn City Centre. The open space of the Square is perfect for such an event and we can’t wait to see it in full swing this Sunday, February 6.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of supporting small local businesses and we hope this market will encourage and help the public to do so.

“For those still cautious about socialising and attending crowded places, we want to highlight that the market will be held outdoors to allow for social distancing.”

