West Belfast start-ups investing over £800k to grow exports, creating 10 jobs

Based at the Innovation Factory at Forthriver Business Park, the company investments will also see the creation of 10 jobs.

Welcoming the investments, Susan O’Kane, Invest NI’s eastern regional manager, said: “It was a pleasure to meet with Kitchen Design House and Necto Search & Selection to hear about how their investments combined with our support are enabling them to expand their businesses.

“These export driven start-ups were both established in 2020 and our Eastern regional team has been working closely with each business ever since. We’ve provided tailored advice and financial support towards marketing activities and job creation to help them increase capacity and grow exports.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen Connolly, Kitchen Design House, Paddy McDade, Necto Search & Selection and Susan O’Kane, Invest NI

Combined, the companies will create 10 jobs which will contribute over £290,000 in additional annual salaries to the local economy.

Susan added: “Investments from local businesses are key to our economic growth, and are a clear focal point of The Department for the Economy’s 10X Economic Vision. I look forward to seeing how these businesses flourish.”

Invest NI has offered £71,800 of support towards the jobs and marketing activities.

Kitchen Design House specialises in kitchen design, manufacture, and installation.

Owner Karen Connolly, explained: “We’ve quickly built a strong customer base in Northern Ireland and we’re now in a position to extend our reach into RoI, particularly in the housing development and home improvement markets. Alongside investing in new machinery to streamline efficiencies, Invest NI is helping us build our brand in new markets and create seven designer, fitter and factory roles. All of this will give us the confidence to make the most of the opportunities right now in RoI and look towards more opportunities further afield.”

Necto Search & Selection is growing its recruitment consultancy in new markets, starting with RoI.

Paddy McDade, founder and director, added: “We’ve experienced an increase in demand in the RoI market for our professional recruitment services across the building, civil engineering and internal fit-out sectors. To help us focus on this demand, Invest NI is supporting us to create three recruitment consultant roles and has offered marketing support to boost our brand visibility in RoI, and help us realise our future plans to explore GB and European markets.”

This support is part funded by the Department for the Economy Economic Recovery Action Plan.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.