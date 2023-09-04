News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Wetherspoons dropping food and drink prices for a day to highlight tax burden on hospitality industry

Wetherspoons pubs are cutting the prices of all food and drinks for one day this week in a bid to highlight the tax burden on the hospitality industry.
By Anna Wise, PA Business Reporter
Published 4th Sep 2023, 13:19 BST- 2 min read

The chain will reduce prices by 7.5% in pubs across the UK and Ireland on Thursday September 14.

It means that, for example, a customer spending £10 on food and drinks will pay £9.25 for one day only.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The move is being done to mark Tax Equality Day, by highlighting the benefit that a permanent VAT reduction would have on pubs and restaurants across the UK.

Friends drinkingFriends drinking
Friends drinking
Most Popular

Prices in Scotland will be reduced on food and non-alcoholic drinks, in line with Scottish licensing laws.

Wetherspoons said it wants to expose the “vast disparity” in how pubs and restaurants are taxed, compared with supermarkets.

The group’s founder and chairman, Tim Martin, said: “The biggest threat to the hospitality industry is the vast disparity in tax treatment among pubs, restaurants and supermarkets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Supermarkets pay zero VAT in respect of food sales, whereas pubs and restaurants pay 20%.

“This tax benefit allows supermarkets to subsidise the selling price of beer.

Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades because of the tax disadvantages which they have with supermarkets.”

It means that the hospitality industry is subsiding supermarkets because of the tax rules, Mr Martin argued.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We urge the Chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets”, he added.

Mr Martin has previously been vocal about the issue, arguing that the lower price of beer in supermarkets has deterred some consumers from getting a pint at their local pub.

He has also accused some senior politicians of a “lack of understanding” over inflation and how higher costs are piling pressure on the sector.

As of July, Wetherspoon runs 827 pubs in the UK and Ireland.

It is set to report record total sales across its pubs for the latest financial year thanks to a bumper Easter and May bank holiday trading.

Related topics:WetherspoonsPubsIrelandEasterVAT