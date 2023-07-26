News you can trust since 1737
Willoughby House Enniskillen - Stunning 4 bed Fermanagh property on the market

This stunning Victorian 4 bed 5 reception 2 bathroom property is on the market
By Michael Cousins
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:28 BST

The property is being sold by Smyth Leslie & Co, 31 East Bridge Street, Enniskillen.

Features

Significant Property Set In Wonderful Surroundings, Arranged Over 3 Floors Including Large Basement, Perfect Example Of Victorian Architecture, Many Original Features Throughout, Extensive Grounds Including Outbuildings & Beautiful Garden, Convenient To The Town Centre & The Erne Waterway, Home To A Successful Antiques Business, A Truly Exemplary Property With So Much History, An Opportunity To Live In Beautiful Surroundings

Willoughby House, 46 Willoughby Place, Enniskillen, BT74 7EX 4 Bed Detached House

Willoughby House, 46 Willoughby Place, Enniskillen, BT74 7EX Photo: Smyth Leslie & Co

Willoughby House, 46 Willoughby Place, Enniskillen, BT74 7EX 4 Bed Detached House

Willoughby House, 46 Willoughby Place, Enniskillen, BT74 7EX Photo: Smyth Leslie & Co

Willoughby House, 46 Willoughby Place, Enniskillen, BT74 7EX 4 Bed Detached House

Willoughby House, 46 Willoughby Place, Enniskillen, BT74 7EX Photo: Smyth Leslie & Co

Willoughby House, 46 Willoughby Place, Enniskillen, BT74 7EX 4 Bed Detached House

Willoughby House, 46 Willoughby Place, Enniskillen, BT74 7EX Photo: Smyth Leslie & Co

