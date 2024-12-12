Marks & Spencer (M&S) is celebrating its partnership with local supplier Around Noon, the award-winning food-to-go producer based in Newry. Together, they’ve unveiled this year’s much-anticipated M&S Christmas sandwich range, ready to delight customers.

Using the finest locally sourced ingredients, the Around Noon team has crafted a range of exciting flavours that capture the essence of Christmas in every bite. Key to this year’s magic are Marian Myles, M&S product developer for Ireland and Northern Ireland, and Tori Laverty, Around Noon’s new product development manager, whose creativity and passion have shaped every sandwich in the range. From perfecting the balance of turkey and stuffing to creating standout flavours like the new and indulgent Yule Spiced Beef sandwich, every detail of the range has been meticulously designed. Around Noon supplies hundreds of thousands of sandwiches to all 38 M&S stores across the island of Ireland, as well as to 21 M&S Applegreen franchise sites. Speaking about her role, Marian Myles said: "Designing the Christmas range is a dream job – it’s all about channelling the joy and comfort of the season into something you can taste. Seeing our ideas come to life on M&S shelves is incredibly rewarding." Tori Laverty added: "Christmas is such a special time, and our sandwiches are a part of so many festive moments. We put our hearts into making sure every detail is just right – from the flavours to the presentation." The M&S and Around Noon partnership highlights M&S’s commitment to supporting local suppliers while delivering exceptional quality and innovation for customers. Each Christmas, Around Noon produces tens of thousands of sandwiches to meet festive demand, showcasing Northern Ireland’s expertise on a national stage. In true festive spirit, the Around Noon team is not just focusing on 2024 but is already hard at work developing the 2025 Christmas sandwich range. This forward-thinking approach ensures that M&S stays at the forefront of festive food innovation, offering customers new and exciting choices year after year. Speaking about the partnership, Laura Harper, M&S Trading Director for Ireland and Northern Ireland said: “Our collaboration with Around Noon is a shining example of the magic that happens when local expertise meets M&S quality, innovation, and taste.