Women in Business celebrate top NI talent at 10th Annual Awards

Host Pamela Ballentine, Women in Business chief executive, Roseann Kelly and Seamus McCorry, regional director for Virgin Media O2 Business in Northern Ireland

Now in their 10th year, the awards, sponsored by Virgin Media Business, are an annual celebration of the outstanding achievements of female business leaders in Northern Ireland.

The gala evening will be hosted at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast on Thursday, March 10, 2022, where businesswomen from all sectors will come together to recognise, reward and celebrate the best in home-grown talent.

Women in Business chief executive, Roseann Kelly, said: “Over the past 10 years, women have made a hugely significant contribution to the business community here in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our 2022 awards ceremony will act as a celebration of this impact across a wide range of business categories, championing the talent and dedication of local women at an in-person event following last year’s virtual awards.

“As a business community, our aim is to: celebrate, encourage, and inspire women to achieve greater success, by highlighting the amazing talent of businesswomen locally and showcasing them as role models to future leaders.

“With record awards attendance expected, I would warmly encourage women to nominate themselves or a colleague, before the deadline of Monday, January 31 2022.”

The Awards recognise businesswomen from a diverse range of disciplines through 12 categories.

The past nine years has seen winners from a wide range of sectors including media, tourism, technology and the public sector.

The 2022 ceremony boasts a number of prestigious sponsors, including title sponsor Virgin Media O2 Business, media partner The Irish News, along with others such as Danske Bank, Queens University Belfast, and AIB.

Seamus McCorry, regional director for Virgin Media Business in NI, continued: “Virgin Media Business is proud to support career opportunities for everyone.

“Empowering women and helping them rise into senior manager and leadership positions is vital for a diverse and successful business community as well as the Northern Irish economy.

“We’re delighted to be working with Women in Business for the fourth consecutive year and look forward to celebrating some of the nation’s most exciting success stories.”

More than 500 guests attended 2019’s gala awards dinner, which brings together business people from a broad range of sectors and industries to recognise the best in local talent, and celebrate the success of female entrepreneurs, business leaders and senior managers at the only ceremony of its kind in Northern Ireland.

All finalists will join the Women in Business Award Finalist Alumnae of nearly 300 women which offers the opportunity to network and engage with like-minded business women, enhancing both personal and professional development.

Entries are open. For a full list of award categories, entry forms, and to book a ticket for March’s event, visit www.womeninbusinessni.com

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.