Women in Business NI appoint Lorraine Acheson as managing director

As the leading business network for female entrepreneurs and business leaders reaches 20 years, and strategic growth adds more social enterprises to the group, innovative resourcing is the order of the day with the appointment of the former Innovate UK manager.

Lorraine, whose 20 years’ management experience spans UK and Australia, will come on board from today (Monday, February 14) to drive forward the Women in Business network and to support on wider strategic objectives as Northern Ireland’s leading business network for women in the workplace.

A strategic leader, during her time at Innovate UK Lorraine gained a deep-rooted understanding of the Northern Ireland business community, working closely with government, industry, and the academic industries to establish cross-sectoral engagement with one of the UK’s leading innovation agencies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Innovate UK manager Lorraine Acheson joins Women in Business as managing director

In her new role as managing director, Lorraine will work closely with longstanding CEO Roseann Kelly to propel the Women in Business network forward in a post-pandemic world, continuing to elevate female entrepreneurs and senior business leaders in Northern Ireland as part of the company’s 6,000-plus strong membership.

Roseann Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of Women in Business, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Lorraine into the Women in Business community.

“This is an appointment which symbolises our vision for Women in Business as an evolving organisation.

“I look forward to working with her as we continue build upon our group of social enterprises, Women in Business NI, Diversity Mark NI and the Women in Business Centre of Learning.

“We have some truly innovative plans for the WIB Group over the next five years and Lorraine is key to this development.”

Lorraine Acheson, newly-appointed managing director at Women in Business, said: “I am incredibly excited to take up the role of managing director at Women in Business.

“Now is a time to celebrate female pioneers who through their innovation have radically advanced their business and wider fields, laying the foundations upon which others can build.”

Women in Business is the leading business network for female entrepreneurs and business leaders. Their mission is to equip women with the skills they need to start, and grow, their own business or develop their careers, rising into senior manager and leadership positions.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.