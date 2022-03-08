Women in Construction NI Summit aims to build a bright future for everyone

Summit host Sarah Travers and Rachel McKeeman CITB NI

The Summit will celebrate the success of women working in the construction industry through inspirational guest speakers as well as panel discussions addressing key issues, challenges and opportunities within the industry.

With a view to inspiring change and shattering stereotypes the Women in Construction NI Summit will be a full day of inspirational stories, business advice and career development for women currently working in the construction industry, those thinking of joining and for employers who support diversity or best practice in the industry. It will also provide thought-provoking tips on career management, showcase role models and provide an opportunity to expand professional networks.

The event will be hosted by Sarah Travers, former BBC Journalist and feature guest speaker Michaela Wain, owner of five construction related companies,

Women in Construction Ambassador and BBC The Apprentice finalist. They will be joined by a range of guests speakers: Deepa Mann-Kler, Naomh McElhatton, Lorna Hagan, Roseann Kelly and Sinead Molloy. Key discussion topics include AI and automation, women’s health in a man’s world, sustainability, constructing diversity and inclusion and imposter syndrome.

Looking forward to the Women in Construction NI Summit 2022, Barry Neilson, chief executive CITB NI, said: “Following the success of the very first Women in Construction NI Summit in 2020 we are delighted to host our second Women in Construction NI Summit 2022 alongside our Women in Construction Network. Following the challenges presented to all of us by the pandemic, it will be fantastic to host an event which will inspire, motivative and look forward to a bright future. The summit will help bring together women currently working in the industry to help inspire change, shatter stereotypes, network and share best practice for the good of the industry.”

Barry added: “The built environment is for everyone and the more inclusive the industry is the better it will serve the needs of our communities. With an ageing workforce, a skills shortage and the increasing use of new and modern technologies, it is imperative that the construction industry embraces a balanced and diverse culture.”

Tickets for the Women in Construction NI Summit are £35 and available here https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/women-in-construction-summit-2022-tickets-252933299307. For further details on CITB NI and Women in Construction Network visit https://citbni.org.uk/home.aspx

