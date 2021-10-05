Work: In Progress event to reflect the changing face of work and workplaces

Lorna McAdoo, Version 1, Alastair Cameron, Startacus and Claire Nixon, RealTime Recruitment celebrate the launch of Work: In Progress

Streamed live from Belfast on November 10, and with a number of tickets available to attend in person, the event will focus on Northern Ireland and global themes.

Organised by NI Startacus, with Version 1 and RealTime Recruitment confirmed as major sponsors, the event will encompass keynote speakers, panel discussions, as well as an opportunity to hear from NI and Irish tech startups.

Alastair Cameron, co-founder of Startacus, which helps community of startups and entrepreneurs, said: “We are delighted to have two organisations on board who represent the ethos of the event so well. Featuring insights on the future of workspaces and ways of working, future jobs and talent planning, through to discussions on diversity, inclusion and social purpose as well as the hiring demands of the growing tech sector, the Work: In Progress agenda will incorporate themes that are hugely relevant to both Version 1 and RealTime Recruitment, and their involvement will help shape an event of real significance.”

Work: In Progress is for anyone who wants to be ready for the future of work, who wants to embrace and drive transformational change and feel equipped and ready to move into a new workplace era with confidence.

Aiming also to showcase and champion innovation, up to eight startups from the island of Ireland will also have the opportunity to compete in a pitch competition focused on the core Future of Work themes.

Alastair added: “What better way to look to the future than to showcase and celebrate early-stage startups that are innovating in this space. We will be opening up applications for this during the coming few weeks and look forward to hearing from a variety of startups focused on future work solutions.”

Alongside Version 1 and RealTime Recruitment, Work: in Progress has a number of standout event partners in place and further details on this, the core themes of the event and speakers will be announced in due course.

To register your interest in attending or live streaming Work: In Progress on the November 10 you can sign up here to find out the latest news and happenings as the event gets closer.

If you are a relevant speaker, startup or sponsor and keen to get involved, you can contact the event organisers via Alastair Cameron at [email protected]

