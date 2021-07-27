WorkChoice2021 is expanding and is open for applications in all areas of NI

First launched in 2016, the programme is aimed at upskilling people who are unemployed in a range of disciplines, with the ultimate aim of gaining long-term employment. Now in its fourth year the programme has supported 17 people towards employment. WorkChoice was paused in 2020 as the pandemic hit, but both Choice and Bryson have worked closely to ensure that the programme can return safely this year. WorkChoice 2021 will provide much needed training and support to people experiencing unemployment at this exceptionally challenging time.

As the end of the furlough scheme looms and people face economic uncertainty the WorkChoice initiative is expanding and will open to applicants in all areas of Northern Ireland Those who are successful will, receive six months practical work experience within Choice, in areas such as Property Services, Finance, ICT and in our Services Centre and will be fully supported by assigned workplace buddies. As part of the programme, participants will get the chance to study towards a recognised OCN Award in Employability level 2 through Bryson FutureSkills. They will also receive a salary during their 6 months employment with Choice.

Lawrence Jackson Choice Group Director of Corporate Services, said: “WorkChoice is designed to propel participants towards sustainable employment, further education or training by providing practical work-based and accredited learning that are aligned with individual aspirations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Experience is important for anyone looking to get into employment and this programme not only provides this but allows participants to work in an area that they would like to develop into a career. We are holding both face to face and virtual information sessions in July and we are encouraging anyone interested to join us.”

The six-month programme is just the starting point, providing participants with the foundation to continue to develop their own employment and learning prospects.

Marissa McGovern, Bryson FutureSkills Employment Officer, added; “WorkChoice has been a success in helping people gain training and new skills which are essential to help them find their way back into the workplace; we are delighted that this initiative is growing and more people are benefitting from it.”

“The participants will leave the programme with an OCN Award in Employability Level 2 from Bryson FutureSkills, as well as transferable work skills and invaluable experience gained from working as an integral part of a team.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.