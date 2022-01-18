Workplus campaign launches with over 80 apprenticeships opportunities

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, Richard Kirk, CEO of Workplus, Workplus ambassador Evie Boreland who is a junior engineer at TetraTech and Oscar Daly, a software development apprentice at Instil

Workplus has launched its 2022 campaign with over 80 apprenticeship opportunities across Northern Ireland.

The campaign, which opened yesterday (Monday) and runs until the end of February, has apprenticeships in a variety of roles including engineering, manufacturing, logistics and software development.

Workplus makes it easier for both employers and applicants by providing a single place for applicants to apply, as well as offering a simple, thorough selection process for employers.

It is currently working with 50 companies throughout the province across the entire workforce sectors including NI Electricity Network, Graham, Spanwall, Kairos, JP Corry, Gilbery-Ash, Moore Concrete, MCR Consulting Engineers, Northstone and WHStephens.

Welcoming the launch of the Workplus 2022 campaign Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, said: “As our economy continues to recover following the effects of the pandemic, developing the local skills base is a key priority for me and a cornerstone of the recovery.

“My Department’s 10X Economic Vision and associated Skills Strategy sets out how we want to equip people with the skills they need for the constantly evolving jobs market and build on Northern Ireland’s successes on the global stage.

“Apprenticeships have a vital role to play in making this a reality.

“This campaign by Workplus, which will match aspiring apprentices with employers, is a welcome contribution in developing that local skills base.”

Richard Kirk, chief executive officer of Workplus, continued: “We are excited about this 2022 campaign as, for aspiring apprentices, it is about opening doors and offering excellent opportunities to launch their careers.

“Many of the opportunities are for all ages – young people as well as those wishing to retrain.

“An apprenticeship is about a job from the start, with continued learning and dedicated mentoring.

“Some of the companies we are working with have been employing apprenticeships for many years, while others are new to recruiting apprentices.

“What connects all of them is a shared desire to offer quality apprenticeships.

“There are many companies who are looking again at how they’ve traditionally approached entry-level talent and are now embracing apprenticeships.”

Praising the opportunities available to those who take part, Workplus apprentice, Oscar Daly, who is doing a Higher Level Apprenticeship in Software Development at Instil, explained: “I’m enjoying every minute of my apprenticeship.

“It’s hard to believe that I’m earning a salary whilst learning so many new skills both on the job and in formal education.

“The Workplus process means that you can apply for multiple roles with just one application which opens up lots of different opportunities and removes a great deal of pressure.

“For me, I feel like I’m in a better position by choosing an apprenticeship than I would have been if I had just gone down the standard university route.”

Workplus ambassador Evie Boreland, who began her career as an apprentice and is now a junior engineer at TetraTech, added: “An apprenticeship has been an ideal way to start my career in engineering.

“The mentoring and support I received as part of my apprenticeship has been fantastic and the hands-on work enhances the academic learning.”

An apprenticeship is a job which offers a salary as well as formal learning.

Applications are now open and close on Friday, February 18 Details can be found on www.workplus.app .

