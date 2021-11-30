Wrightbus celebrates unveiling of Hydrogen bus five yeares ago

Since Ballymena-based Wrightbus unveiled its groundbreaking hydrogen fuel cell technology at London City Hall on November 30 2016, the company’s fleet of hydrogen-powered buses has prevented more than one million kilograms (1,000 tonnes) of harmful carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions entering the atmosphere. The original hydrogen fuel cell bus encompassed a hydrogen fuel cell and a battery pack to power the vehicle to make continuous daily operation feasible.

Since then Wrightbus, which was bought out of administration by green entrepreneur Jo Bamford in 2019, has gone on to develop a fleet of hydrogen-powered buses, which first entered passenger service in Aberdeen in January this year. In addition to the Aberdeen fleet, the company’s zero emission hydrogen buses are currently in operation in London, Dublin and Belfast. A further 20 buses have been delivered to Birmingham, with several other local authorities looking to introduce them to their town and city streets.

Wrightbus also recently unveiled the Streetdeck Electroliner - its first double-decker EV bus, and the fastest charging double deck EV on the market at just two hours 45 minutes.

Buta Atwal, chief executive of Wrightbus, said: “Wrightbus has a proud history of innovation and technology, which has always been at the core of everything we do. We have led the way in the practical development of clean vehicle technology in buses over many years, and will continue to do so for years to come. We have already come so far since the launch of the hydrogen fuel cell bus five years ago and we can now see the positive impact our innovation is having. We have been relentless in our commitment to zero emissions transport and we will continue to not only invest in that technology, but also to press the case for more support for zero emissions transport and the infrastructure it needs.”

Wrightbus was recently selected as one of 12 green innovators from across the nation to take part in the Government-hosted Global Investment Summit.

Wrightbus owner and executive chairman, Jo Bamford, added: “We’re proud to be part of the movement that’s leading the world to create technological solutions to ensure a net zero future, whilst also creating green jobs and boosting the UK’s green economy.

