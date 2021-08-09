Wrightbus prevents half a million kgs of CO2 entering the atmosphere

The reduction in emissions, from over 300,000 miles covered by Wrightbus’ fleet of hydrogen-powered buses, is the equivalent of taking 118 cars off the roads for a year.

So far the revolutionary buses have travelled a staggering 300,000 miles since they first entered service just seven months ago.

Wrightbus launched its first zero-emission bus - the Streetdeck Hydroliner - last year in Aberdeen, with the fleet entering passenger service in January 2021.

Wrightbus's groundbreaking hydrogen double deckers

The Hydroliner bus emits only water from its tailpipe, with no harmful emissions into the environment.

In addition to the Aberdeen fleet, the company’s zero emission hydrogen buses are currently in operation in London, Dublin and Belfast.

A further 20 buses are due to enter operation in Birmingham later this year, with several other local authorities looking to introduce them to their town and city streets to improve local air quality and help the issue of climate change.

Wrightbus also recently unveiled the Streetdeck Electroliner, its first double-decker EV bus, and the fastest charging double deck EV on the market at just two hours 45 minutes.

Highlighting the importance of helping the environment and looking to the future, Wrightbus Executive Chairman Jo Bamford said: “To reach these milestones of preventing 500,000kgs of CO2 entering the atmosphere and covering 300,000 miles is incredible.

“I am hugely proud of the strides we have made in the last two years but this is no time to stand still and say ‘we’ve done it’.

“We are constantly developing and evolving our platforms to squeeze every last ounce of efficiency out of the system and give customers old and new that legendary Wrightbus service.

“Just as importantly, we are furthering the hydrogen economy and creating vital UK jobs using buses designed and made in the UK. It is a huge plus for us.

“Pioneering this new technology, making it in the United Kingdom and sourcing as many parts as possible from UK businesses, means we have to lead from the front.”

