Wrightbus supports young people to find more jobs

The positions at the ground-breaking company cover a range of roles from HR and logistics to IT, coach building and sales.

The traineeships are being offered through JobStart, a scheme run by the Department for Communities which is designed to help young people aged 16-24, who are at risk of long term unemployment, get into the job market by offering six month job opportunities with a range of employers, in all sectors across Northern Ireland.

Nicola McCloskey, HR director at Wrightbus, said it was important to the company to support the community around its Ballymena headquarters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wrightbus is looking to recruit 25 trainees

She added: “We wanted to be part of this initiative to support young people in our community who are finding it difficult to find employment, through various challenges that they may be facing.

“We know there is a fantastic workforce in Ballymena and the surrounding area and sometimes people just need a break. At Wrightbus, we are confident that we have a wealth of knowledge within our current workforce that means we are perfectly equipped to support these trainee roles.

“Hopefully, at the end of the six months, the trainee will be able to secure permanent employment with us, which is a win for them and a win for us.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.