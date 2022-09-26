Northern Ireland bus manufacturer Wrightbus will be showcasing the benefits of hydrogen at both the Conservative and Labour Party conferences.

The Ballymena firm will be a key-player illustrating the capabilities of hydrogen and its part in the UK’s net zero ambitions as one of the company’s hydrogen buses.

Both conferences will feature a ‘Hydrogen Zone’ with Wrightbus revealing the impact it’s making, among some of the UK’s leading companies in the hydrogen sector.

The zone will showcase UK-made hydrogen technologies and projects across the country. As part of it, Wrightbus will be proudly showing its StreetDeck Hydroliner. The world’s first hydrogen double deck bus.

As energy prices soar and with more focus on energy security, hydrogen’s potential as an energy source has been thrust into the spotlight with leading politicians from both parties voicing their backing.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the newly appointed Secretary of State for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy, has said Britain’s energy system must be strengthened and diversified to protect homes and businesses.

Mr Rees-Mogg said this could be achieved by, “investing in renewable energy with vim and vigour, accelerating the deployment of wind, solar, and particularly exciting, hydrogen technologies.”

Joerg Hoffman, CE of Wrightbus, said: “We are proud to be among some of the country’s leading companies showcasing the very best of the UK’s hydrogen industry. Our buses are world-leading and are helping to play an important part in the UK’s ambitions for decarbonisation.

“We are very much looking forward to hearing what both Labour and Conservative politicians have to say in the coming days with regards to the role hydrogen will play in strengthening and expanding the UK’s energy sector. Now more than ever before is the time to showcase the many benefits of hydrogen.

“The availability of sufficient hydrogen is a key for success and therefore we need politicians to support additional hydrogen production facilities in the UK - that is vital.”

Wrightbus will be featured in the Hydrogen Zone, alongside Sizewell C, Cadent, NGN, RWE, SGN, Worcester Bosch, Protium, Centrica, Glass Futures, Johnson Matthey Project Union, and UK H2Mobility.

The Labour Party conference is in Liverpool until Thursday, while the Conservative Party conference will head to Birmingham on October 2-5.