X Factor star Eoghan Quigg to open new Lidl store next week

Located at the junction of Buncrana Road and Springtown Road, the newly expanded store replaces the retailer’s former site at 24 Buncrana Road and is the first of three new stores planned for the North West region as part of a wider £26 million investment into the region, announced earlier this year. An additional 10 local jobs have been created as part of the investment.

The local and radio broadcaster Eoghan Quigg will cut the ribbon to unveil the new look Lidl NI store and participate in a meet-and-greet with shoppers from 8am – 9am.

Regional Director for Lidl Northern Ireland, Conor Boyle, said: “As Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing supermarket, we’re delighted to continue moving confidently forward with our long-established investment plans for the North West, bringing new employment opportunities to the local community and offering customers an enhanced shopping experience at this new location.

“We’re delighted to confirm the new Buncrana Road store opening date for Thursday, July 29. We’re looking forward to welcoming shoppers through our doors and bringing our fresh, high-quality products and market-leading value to more shoppers in the North West region.”

Occupying a 10,000 sq. metre site with a 2,217 sq metre store space, shoppers can enjoy an enhanced shopping experience featuring higher ceilings, a more spacious interior layout and enlarged bakery areas. The store will also include improved facilities for store staff such as a larger canteen and welfare area and shower facilities.

Built with sustainability as a priority, the new store will incorporate a range of environmentally friendly features including an ISO 50001 certified Energy Management System and 4 electric vehicle charger spaces within its 146-space car park, enabling customers to charge their electric vehicles for free whilst they shop.

Speaking ahead of the new store launch, Eoghan said: “I am thrilled to be officially opening the brand-new Lidl Northern Ireland store at Buncrana Road. I’m looking forward to meeting shoppers and hope to see as many people there as possible to have a bit of craic on the morning. There are always great opening day deals to be had as well, so it’s shaping up to be a great event.

“Now that I am shopping for a family of my own, Lidl is my supermarket of choice, with its fantastic selection of quality products at great value. The new and improved store is a great addition to the local area and I can’t wait to get in myself for the weekly shop!”

