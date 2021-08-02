Zymplify to expand in Portstewart investing £1.5m and creating 26 jobs

Zymplify produces sales and marketing automation software to help businesses scale fast.

During a visit to Zymplify in Portstewart, Alan McKeown, Invest Northern Ireland’s Executive Director of Regional Business congratulated the company.

He said: “Invest NI has been working closely with Zymplify over the last 10 years.

Des Gartland, North West Regional Manager, Invest NI with Alan McKeown, Executive Director of Regional Business, Invest NI and Michael Carlin, CEO of Zymplify

“We have offered the company business advice and guidance, R&D support to innovate its services, skills support and financial assistance to grow its team.

“Combined, this is helping Zymplify grow its reputation in the global automated software market and assisting it to meet demand for its services with new products now on board and new contracts secured in GB, RoI and Europe.”

Invest NI has offered Zymplify £182,000 of support towards the jobs of which seven are already on place.

Alan added: “The announcement is a significant step in the company’s journey.

“The jobs being created will generate over £1.5 million of additional annual salaries; a great boost for the local community and economy.”

Complementing its Portstewart headquarters, Zymplify has advisory hubs in Belfast, London, Boston and Manchester.

The jobs will be based in Portstewart and roles on offer include Sales, Customer Support, Marketing, Technical and Management.

CEO of Zymplify, Michael Carlin highlighted the huge worldwide growth of the marketing automation space.

He continued: “Our platform makes the lives of marketers easier.

“In one easy to understand dashboard, they can plan and analyse their digital and social marketing activities in real-time.

“We announced an ambitious growth and development plan back in 2018 and over the last three years we have been working hard to grow and strengthen our business.

“Invest NI has been a great partner to us and its support has been integral in our success to date.

“The marketing automation space has proved to be very fast growing worldwide and our new staff will help us to carve out a larger piece of this market and fulfil the potential we know our business is capable of. We are very excited for the future.”

Invest NI’s R&D support is part-financed by the European Regional Development Fund under the EU Investment for Growth and Jobs Programme 2014-2020.

In recognition of Zymplify’s commitment to innovation, it has been awarded a Gold Level Innovator Certificate from Innovate NI.

Innovate NI is a Department for the Economy programme, helping local businesses innovate successfully.

It is delivered by Invest NI, local councils and further education colleges.

