Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has announced that Irish software automation company, ControlSoft Automation Systems, is establishing a software engineering, mechanical and electrical hub in East Belfast with 27 new jobs.

ControlSoft Automation Systems headquartered in Dundalk, provides turnkey solutions for industrial processes for a variety of high technology industries.

Speaking after meeting with the company at its new premises, the Minister said: “Growing and developing our software sector is a key priority of mine. ControlSoft Automation Systems has chosen to set up its hub here based on our strengths in a range of engineering disciplines.

“These are high quality jobs being created, with average salaries of £51k. Seven of the new positions will be available for graduates, providing a pathway into employment for those just starting out on their career.”

The 27 new jobs will be created over the next three years. Roles on offer include mechanical and electrical design engineering as well as software and automation engineers.

Managing director and co-founder of ControlSoft Automation Systems, Dermot Carragher added: “Over the next five years we aim to extend our market leading position in control systems for high technology projects in Semiconductor Manufacturing, AI and Data Centres by quadrupling our employees and turnover. Our new office in Belfast will be pivotal to this with the team servicing current and future clients in GB.

“The presence of a highly skilled workforce, excellent universities and the strong tech and business environment in Northern Ireland made it a very easy decision to invest in the region.”

In addition to offering financial assistance towards the new jobs, Invest NI helped secure the investment by arranging meetings with stakeholders including The Institute of Electronics, Communications and Technology, Centre for Secure Information Technology, Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre and Digital Catapult. These meetings helped showcase the North’s strengths in software engineering and technology.

Elaine Curran, director of Trade and Investment at Invest NI said: “Our teams in both Dublin and Belfast ensured that ControlSoft met with representatives from our universities and industry to find out what Northern Ireland has to offer. We are delighted that ControlSoft has decided to invest here, and we will continue to work with the company to support its growth.