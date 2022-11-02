The Cookstown plant, which was originally Lafarge Cement Ireland was acquired by Cookstown Cement in January 2022 and rebranded to Cemcor on November 1 2022.

The two shareholders for Cemcor are LCC Group and managing director, David Millar, a former executive with Lafarge who has 38 years’ experience in the cement and construction industries.

Committed to investing £15m, Cemcor has already begun to grow in stature with a fleet of new branded tanker and curtain sider vehicles on the roads and an increase in full time staff.

Cemcor managing director David Millar

The company now owns a cement plant with production capacity in excess of 450,000 tonnes in Cookstown, a limestone quarry also in Cookstown, a shale quarry in Dungannon and an import export facility in Belfast Harbour.

In line with the new owners’ long term investment plans, facilities around the various sites are receiving improvements and renovations to upgrade its environmental capabilities and processes as well as improve overall efficiency.

Cemcor managing director David Millar, said: “Since acquiring the business in January of this year, it has gone from strength to strength. There is a strong foundation and solid team around Cemcor which is beginning to see the benefits of the increased investment.

“We have a long term plan for the company with a huge focus on sustainability and our processes. The investments to the plant are in line with the UK Environmental Agency, will help lower the CO2 footprint and ensure its longevity as the construction industry continues to evolve.”