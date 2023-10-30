The family-run business has been producing homestyle soups and meals in County Tyrone since 2009

Cookstown-based Big Pot Co has worked with Asda to secure listings for nine new lines which will be stocked across the retailer’s Northern Ireland stores.

The family-run business has been producing homestyle soups and meals in County Tyrone since 2009.

Founder and owner Alison Seaney said: ‘’Our award-winning products use both traditional and on-trend flavours – all of which are made by hand in small batches to ensure consistent, great tasting soups and meals time after time.

‘’We are proud to offer meals that use a high proportion of local produce, assuring top quality and great value, complete with homely flavours that are ready to enjoy as soon as you heat them up. We have worked hard developing this range to ensure it offers offer ease and convenience and can be enjoyed by everyone, as many of our products are gluten free, dairy free, high in protein and low in fat.

‘’We are delighted to have secured listings in Northern Irish Asda stores for our new products. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team that we can achieve such growth and expansion.’’

Cathy Elliot, Asda’s buying manager for NI Local, added: ‘’Our Northern Irish suppliers - like Alison and the team at Big Pot Co - offer exceptional range, quality, innovation and we’re delighted to launch nine new lines in stores across Northern Ireland. The selection of soups and ready meals will provide our shoppers with increased choice and convenience."

‘’All Big Pot Co packaging is recyclable and every products is hand-made, reflecting its green credentials and commitment to sustainability."

‘’The new lines available will provide our shoppers with increased choice with something for the whole family to enjoy.’’