Cost of living crisis: Caterpillar workers in strike action for better pay

Announcing the strike dates last week, a spokesperson for trade union Unite said: “Unite has notified management of a series of dates for a campaign of industrial action at Caterpillar in Northern Ireland.

“The first strike will occur for the four-day production period on Monday April 11 and be followed up the week after Easter with a further four-day stoppage on April 25. The strike action will then recommence for the week after the May Day holiday {Tuesday May 3) and the following week.

“The strike ballot occurs after Unite members overwhelmingly rejected the latest pay offer from management. This offer made insufficient improvements to pay, was tied to a threat of compulsory overtime and attempted to divide the bargaining unit.”

Caterpillar employees and Unite union members form a picket at the company's west Belfast plant. Members are also striking at the Larne plant. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The spokesperson added: “US-owned Caterpillar reported surging profits and demand in 2021, is sitting on cash of some $9.3 billion (over £7 billion) and paid out $2.3 billion to shareholders.”

Ms Graham said: “This is another case of naked boardroom greed. Caterpillar is sitting on billions and could well afford a pay deal which protects our members and their families at a time of surging inflation.

“Caterpillar must understand that these workers are resolute and have the full support of their union as they prepare to take determined action to win a fair wage deal.”

Regional officer for the workforce, George Brash, said an offer had been made to management.

“Caterpillar has attempted to demonise our members for exercising their right to participate in lawful industrial action but the blame lies squarely at their door,” he said.

“An offer was made to management which would have dealt with the pay dispute and allowed both parties to enter into a separate process to discuss overtime. That offer was flatly rejected by the employers.

“It is time for Caterpillar to show our members respect. That starts with increasing wages in a no-strings attached pay offer.”

He added: “The ball is in the court of management.”