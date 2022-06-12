Cost-of-living crisis: DUP MP Sammy Wilson says Rishi Sunak should cut fuel taxes in Northern Ireland despite Protocol and ‘let EU take us to court’

DUP MP Sammy Wilson

Sammy Wilson is also urging the government to implement any tax cuts in Northern Ireland, even if the post-Brexit trading rules mean such action would be disallowed, and to fight it out in court with the EU should they object.

In a statement, the East Antrim MP said: “Fuel duty and VAT make up 50% of the cost of our fuel with green taxes attributing another 7%.

“With people about to pay £2 per litre, this is not a sustainable position for the Treasury to take.”

He added: “Whilst Treasury may argue that some tax cuts cannot be applied to Northern Ireland due to the NI Protocol, we urge them to get on with it and let the EU take us to court.”

Mr Wilson continued: “Road users can no longer fill their vehicle at the ‘card only’ pumps as each card transaction is limited to £99. The costs are not only eyewatering but crippling. £120 to fill a family car.

“When fuel was half price, the Treasury was still lifting VAT as a percentage of the cost but with the pump price now double, the VAT tax take will also have doubled. The Treasury will be delighted with the extra revenue, but this is not sustainable for people in areas like Northern Ireland, where public transport is not available in rural communities.

“We depend on road vehicles to move goods and provide services in a way that people in urban environments do not.”

Mr Wilson said he has contacted the Chancellor to make his argument.

“I have written to the Chancellor and reminded him of our proposals back in March when we urged that fuel duty be cut,” he said.

The DUP MP added: “Families have no option but to pay for fuel as they need to get to work but if these costs continue, then there will be no option but to scale back on work which itself will have a cost to the Government as more families will require welfare support payments.”