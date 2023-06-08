To celebrate the launch of Boost Juic’d Blood Orange and Raspberry Crush, Boost Drinks, along with Cool FM and Downtown, are on the lookout for Northern Ireland’s talented buskers, singers and musicians, some of whom will be chosen to perform on Boost’s Busker Corner stage in July.

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will help showcase the musical ability of ten gifted buskers, explained Francine Matthews, brand manager, Boost Drinks.

Francine said: “We want to hear from buskers who are passionate about music, who love performing and want to share their talent with everyone. Boost fans have been in our corner for the last two decades and are the reason we have been so successful here. So, we are giving back by creating Boost’s Busker Corner, a massive platform for emerging artists who, if they are successfully chosen by Boost judges, will be heard and seen by hundreds of thousands of people.”

Buskers who want the chance to perform on Boost’s Busker Corner stage – which will be placed in a busy city centre location - in Belfast on July 1 or Londonderry on July, must enter the competition online here share a clip of yourself performing and explain why you deserve one of the coveted spots.

Francine said: “We are looking for five stars for each event; that means ten people will get the chance to sing on Boost’s Busker Corner stage. There will be two ultimate winners – one from each location in Belfast and Derry~Londonderry – who will each take home an incredible prize.

“The two winning acts will be interviewed by Cool FM, appear on the radio stations massive social media channels and will be support acts for one of Northern Ireland’s much-loved buskers, John Garrity, at his gig in Belfast at The Empire, on August 27.”

Musician, John Garrity, added: “Opportunities like this don’t come along often, so I would urge every busker in Northern Ireland who loves what they do to upload their clips before the deadline of June 18th. You have nothing to lose and everything to gain!

“I can’t wait to share the stage with the two winners at my gig in August at the Empire in Belfast. The experience of a live performance in front of a music loving crowd needs to be felt rather than explained. Good luck to everyone who enters, and I hope to see you soon.”

As temperatures reach record levels across Northern Ireland people are reaching for one of Boost’s refreshing Juic’d flavours which include Pineapple and Guava Punch, Mango and Tropical Blitz, Watermelon and Lime Twist and the newly launched Blood Orange and Raspberry Crush.

Francine concluded: “Our Juic’d range includes some unbelievable flavours. They are juicy, energising, irresistible and the perfect way to keep cool as temperatures rise.”

Buskers need to enter before the deadline of June 18.

Gareth Hardy, Hardy Distribution, distributors of Boost Drinks in NI, is joined by musician, John Garrity to launch Boost Juic’d Blood Orange and Raspberry Crush’s search for Northern Ireland’s talented buskers, singers and musicians, some of whom will be chosen to perform on Boost’s Busker Corner stage

