Council encourages residents Shop Local and support local retailers

Launching today (Thursday, February 29), the initiative is designed to celebrate the fantastic range of goods and services available on our highstreets and encourage the public to ‘keep it local’ when planning how they will spend their earnings. It will showcase local businesses through digital, print, outdoor advertising, social media activity and promotional PR.

The campaign focuses on Newry and Downpatrick's commercial centres, which were severely impacted by the autumn flooding, however the Council is keen to stress that all its town centres require the assistance and support of their local community.

As part of the campaign, two distinctive groups where captured enjoying shopping days out in Newry and Downpatrick. In Downpatrick, it follows a typical family on a Saturday, taking part in the weekly Park Run, checking out the shops and boutiques and enjoying its famed local hospitality; and in Newry, three friends benefit from the sights and sounds of a day out in the City, showcasing the vibrant commercial centre and its wide selection of retail and hospitality businesses.

Content creator Steph Duke and family with, centre, Deputy Chairperson of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council community chair, Councillor Valerie Harte.

Department of Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “I am committed to the development of cities, towns, villages, and rural settlements across Northern Ireland. #

"My department supports a range of initiatives which encourage communities to grow and prosper in a number of ways. In this instance, we’re showcasing the range and variety of businesses in the Newry, Mourne and Down District Council area. In doing so, we hope to stimulate the local economy and encourage people to shop in the area.”

Speaking about the launch of the campaign, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Valerie Harte said: “Our City and town centres right across the district need a much-needed boost from their local communities, however, it has been particularly testing time for businesses in Newry and Downpatrick as they work to re-establish themselves after the flooding.

“There is still plenty more work to do to encourage the green shoots of recovery. Campaigns such as this are an important part of ensuring our high streets are busy once again.

Content creators Nadia Sayers (left) and Bethany Chisholm (right) with Chairperson of Newry, Mourne.