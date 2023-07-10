Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is supporting a major recruitment drive by Dobbies Garden Centres who are seeking to recruit 120 full and part-time team members for their new flagship store which opens at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park, Antrim, in October 2023.

The Council will provide facilities for Dobbies to host a number of recruitment open days in Antrim over the summer as they prepare to open their new store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the second venture by Dobbies in Northern Ireland, and the largest in its UK portfolio showcasing a rejuvenated store concept with outdoor and indoor plant areas; areas for gardening products, outdoor furniture, pets, gifting and toys, as well as cookshop and home décor; a foodhall, a children’s soft play area and new restaurant and café.

To complement the recruitment open days, the Labour Market Partnership is delivering an employment academy for anyone who would like a little more help to get into, or back into employment. The academy will take place from Monday, August 14 – Friday 18 from 9.30am-1pm at Clotworthy House, Antrim, and will provide training in customer services, employability and interview support, first-aid training and stock management. With all participants who attend the academy guaranteed an interview with Dobbies.

Commenting the mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Mark Cooper, said: “I am delighted the Council is supporting Dobbies in their recruitment drive by providing facilities for a number of recruitment open days. The academy led by the Labour Market Partnership will also be a great asset to help our residents into employment.

“Dobbies Flagship store will be a welcome boost to the local economy with expectations of up to 1 million visitors per year and will provide a wide variety of career options for the local community. I would therefore urge anyone looking for a job to avail of this support to help them into employment in the largest Dobbies Garden Centre in the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With applications now open for the Antrim store, Dobbies’ are seeking individuals who are passionate about delivering excellent customer service for all areas of the store and we would encourage anyone interested in joining the team to apply.

David Gibson, regional manager at Dobbies, added; “With fit out now progressing well at our Antrim store, we are thrilled to begin the recruitment process. We are looking for a range of skillsets to create the best possible store team, with experts in gardening, food, restaurant delivery and operations.”

If you would like more information or to apply for a job at Dobbies please visit www.careers.dobbies.com

To register for the academy, please email [email protected] or phone T: 028 9074 7676. Further information can also be found here.