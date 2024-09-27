Councillor 'shocked' at treatment of Carnfunnock fun park family who are set to lose business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A veteran UUP man from east Antrim has voice “shock” at the treatment of a family who have been told to vacate their business in a popular forest park, mere months after they were told they wouldn’t have to.

Roy Beggs, a councillor for the Larne area, was reacting to the case of the Lough family, whose children’s fun park in Carnfunnock is at risk of closure.

The former long-serving East Antrim UUP MLA said the council’s actions do not appear to have been “fully thought out”.

The Lough family have run their business – the Carnfunnock Family Funzone, which includes a miniature railway, a 18-hole mini golf course, and walk-on-water balls – for 22 years.

An image from the Carnfunnock Family Funzone website, showing families enjoying the mini train

They used to get rolling five-year leases on the land, but said that recently these had declined to two years.

Then, with the council getting ready to start a major revamp of the country park, they were sent an email in June assuring them that they had the option of continuing to run their business during that work.

But just over a week ago they were called into a meeting with the council's head of parks and a legal representative, and “they handed us this letter saying your lease had been terminated”, Ian Lough said during the week.

The council said it has “a legal obligation to consider all aspects of health and safety in and around the site, [so] it was decided that the site should not remain open during the planned redevelopment” (though Mr Lough believes there will be no work done in the immediate vicinity of his business).

The council has refused to say what it intends to do with the land.

All of this has led to an online petition to save the funzone, which had over 5,300 signatures at time of writing.

Now councillor Beggs has added his voice to those objecting to the handling of the case.

Councillor Beggs said the decision had been recommended by council officers, then approved by the council’s Neighbourhood and Community Committee (on which he does not sit).

“I am concerned with the decision to end the contract with the family,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s been fully thought-out.

"In particular I’m told one of the options considered is to allow them to relocate to another council park.

"But there’s been no recognition that that would be totally impractical, due to the huge expense of laying a new railway track in a new facility.

"I’m shocked that an email was giving them reassurance in June, only to find a complete u-turn three months later.

"My concern is that we’re in danger of forcing a popular attraction – particularly the mini railway line – [to close] at considerable expense, without any certainty that anything will replace it.”

The online petition to save the park reads: “We must stand together now to prevent this irreparable loss to our community.