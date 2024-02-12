A County Antrim man is marking 35 years of sterling work at Northern Ireland’s only UNESCO world heritage site, the Giant’s Causeway.

Since he started in February 1989, Neville McConachie has carried out various roles from general maintenance to visitor experience and now his current role as visitor operations manager.

He has shook hands with royalty including the late Her Majesty The Queen and Prince Philip, Prince Edward and Princess Sophie. He has also chatted to celebrities including Richard E Grant, Adrian Dunbar, Cerys Matthews and Jimmy Nesbitt and even carried the Olympic Torch when it came to the Causeway.

However one of his more memorable events is the day he saved a woman’s life when a visitor from Skegness took a heart attack at the stones.

Neville explained: “In many ways it’s very hard to believe it’s been 35 years but I certainly have a lot of memorable moments and experiences.

“Probably one of the incidents that sticks out the most for me is when we had a visitor from Skegness take a heart attack at the stones and I did CPR and brought her back. That is a day I will never forget and I’m so grateful I was there that day to perform first response first aid and to save her; to know what that meant to her and her loved ones. That story was featured on the front of the Belfast Newsletter at the time, actually.

“I’ve met so many famous people and politicians in my role. Everyone knows I was extremely proud to showcase the site to the late Queen and Prince Philip, that is another day I will never forget. Such an honour.

“Other memorable days were meeting Richard E Grant, Prince Edward and Sophie, Cerys Matthews, the day the Olympic Torch came to the Causeway. So many highlights, it’s the sort of place you just never get two days the same!”

Born and bred in Bushmills, Neville spent most of his childhood at the world-famous stones and recounts his earliest memories of the Giant’s Causeway.

“My dad used to take me fishing at the Causeway when I was a young boy. We used to go over the Stookans and my dad told me the stories of Finn McCool and his granny and I can remember running my hands up granny’s back as we went over the Stookans. Little did I know, my dad was schooling me for my job in telling me those stories.

“I lost my dad when I was quite young and it’s poignant to think that I have retold those stories he first told me to countless of thousands of visitors. There is something lovely about that for me.”

Neville says his favourite part of the job is welcoming visitors to the site: “I really enjoy the interaction; I love seeing people enjoy the world heritage site and all it has to offer. That still gives me a buzz to this day and that’s what the National Trust is all about, bringing places to life so people can enjoy nature and history.

"My favourite view at the site is from the clifftop path, at Hamilton’s Seat, looking back towards the Causeway. It’s absolutely magnificent and worth the walk. It never fails to impress me, even after all these years!”

Paying tribute to Neville, Alastair Walker, property operations manager, added: “It is a very significant length of time Neville has dedicated to helping to look after this site and to welcoming millions of visitors from all over the world during his time.

“For 35 years Neville has been at the forefront of the visitor welcome team and has trained and supported countless staff, volunteers and students. He is a wealth of knowledge about the site, having grown up locally and having been part of the Giant’s Causeway operations team here now for 35 years.

“Neville has seen many changes over the years and he has worked to overcome many challenges. He has also enjoyed many memorable visits, such as the day he gave the late Her Majesty The Queen and Prince Philip a guided walk at the stones, which I know was a very special honour for him and something he will never forget.

“We want to thank Neville for his dedicated service to helping look after the Giant’s Causeway. 35 years’ service means that he has not only made a lasting legacy to caring for nature, beauty and history here, he has also supported so many colleagues and volunteers in making a difference too. Thank you, Neville.”

1 . Neville reflects on 35 years at the Giant’s Causeway Bushmills man Neville McConachie reflects on 35 years at the Giant’s Causeway. He is pictured with the late Queen and Prince Philip Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Neville reflects on 35 years at the Giant’s Causeway Bushmills man Neville meeting Princess Sophie Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Neville reflects on 35 years at the Giant’s Causeway Neville in conversation with Adrian Dunbar Photo: u Photo Sales