A County Down dad who set up an online ethical school uniform shop in January, is making waves with its commitment to affordability and ethics. In just a few short months, Ethical Schoolwear founded by Liam Charlton-Killen has already planted an impressive 520 trees, while offering parents responsible solutions for their children’s school uniform needs.

Recognising the financial strains faced by families, the Crossgar-based firm aims to alleviate the burden by providing affordable school uniforms without compromising on quality or ethical standards. Their mission is ‘empower parents to make responsible choices while ensuring their children have access to durable and cost-effective uniforms’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Ethical Schoolwear, they understand the value of every penny and offer competitively priced B Corp Certified school uniform that maintains sustainability.

"We firmly believe that doing the right thing for people and the planet should not come at a premium,” explained Liam.

"We are dedicated to providing affordable school uniforms that reflect our commitment to ethics. With the plain school uniform we offer, parents can be proud of their choice while also saving money.”