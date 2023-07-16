County Down dad sets up online ethical school uniform shop and plants 520 trees
A County Down dad who set up an online ethical school uniform shop in January, is making waves with its commitment to affordability and ethics. In just a few short months, Ethical Schoolwear founded by Liam Charlton-Killen has already planted an impressive 520 trees, while offering parents responsible solutions for their children’s school uniform needs.
Recognising the financial strains faced by families, the Crossgar-based firm aims to alleviate the burden by providing affordable school uniforms without compromising on quality or ethical standards. Their mission is ‘empower parents to make responsible choices while ensuring their children have access to durable and cost-effective uniforms’.
At Ethical Schoolwear, they understand the value of every penny and offer competitively priced B Corp Certified school uniform that maintains sustainability.
"We firmly believe that doing the right thing for people and the planet should not come at a premium,” explained Liam.
"We are dedicated to providing affordable school uniforms that reflect our commitment to ethics. With the plain school uniform we offer, parents can be proud of their choice while also saving money.”
But it doesn’t stop there. When parents shop with Ethical Schoolwear, they actively contribute to helping the environment and can instil a sense of responsibility in their children. For every order placed, a tree is planted on Liam’s smallholding, and customers have the opportunity to name their trees. This unique initiative not only fosters a connection with nature but also allows customers to share in the joy of welcoming their newly named tree to the world.