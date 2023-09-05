Watch more videos on Shots!

County Fermanagh’s Gortacharn Residential and Nursing Home has been acquired by Northern Ireland-based Dunluce Healthcare.

Located in Lisnaskea, this latest addition to Dunluce Healthcare’s already impressive portfolio will provide up to 55 residents with the highest quality of care in a modern, purpose-built facility.

With a history of offering best-in-class service, Dunluce Healthcare will continue to employ the over 70 members of staff currently working at the home.

Ryan Smith, chief executive of Dunluce Healthcare, said: “We are thrilled to have acquired Gortacharn Residential and Nursing Home as we strive to provide first-class care to residents across Northern Ireland.

“Dunluce Healthcare is a dynamic and locally owned company that is committed to placing residents and their families at the heart of everything we do, not only meeting their needs but exceeding them. We are looking forward to meeting with residents and their families and welcoming them to Dunluce Healthcare.”

In addition to this latest development, Dunluce Healthcare currently operates residential and nursing care facilities at Oakmont Lodge (Bangor), Hillcrest Care Home and Hillside Residential (Omagh).

It also recently announced plans to open ‘The Penisula’ in Newtownards following a £10m investment.

Beena Joseph, care home manager at Gortacharn Residential and Nursing Home, added: “This is an exciting new chapter for Gortacharn Residential and Nursing Home and our residents.

“We understand that choosing the right care home is an important decision, and we are confident that Dunluce Healthcare will further build on the excellent work that we have done since opening in 1992.