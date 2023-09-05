News you can trust since 1737
County Fermanagh nursing home purchased by Northern Ireland's Dunluce Healthcare Group for undisclosed sum

The Bangor-based firm will continue to employ the over 70 members of staff currently working at Gortacharn Residential and Nursing Home
By Claire Cartmill
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 10:44 BST
County Fermanagh’s Gortacharn Residential and Nursing Home has been acquired by Northern Ireland-based Dunluce Healthcare.

Located in Lisnaskea, this latest addition to Dunluce Healthcare’s already impressive portfolio will provide up to 55 residents with the highest quality of care in a modern, purpose-built facility.

With a history of offering best-in-class service, Dunluce Healthcare will continue to employ the over 70 members of staff currently working at the home.

Gortacharn Residential and Nursing Home, located on Nutfield Road, Lisnaskea, has been acquired by Northern Ireland based Dunluce Healthcare. Pictured are Annette Martin, regional manager, Ryan Smith, chief executive and Beena Joseph, home managerGortacharn Residential and Nursing Home, located on Nutfield Road, Lisnaskea, has been acquired by Northern Ireland based Dunluce Healthcare. Pictured are Annette Martin, regional manager, Ryan Smith, chief executive and Beena Joseph, home manager
Ryan Smith, chief executive of Dunluce Healthcare, said: “We are thrilled to have acquired Gortacharn Residential and Nursing Home as we strive to provide first-class care to residents across Northern Ireland.

“Dunluce Healthcare is a dynamic and locally owned company that is committed to placing residents and their families at the heart of everything we do, not only meeting their needs but exceeding them. We are looking forward to meeting with residents and their families and welcoming them to Dunluce Healthcare.”

In addition to this latest development, Dunluce Healthcare currently operates residential and nursing care facilities at Oakmont Lodge (Bangor), Hillcrest Care Home and Hillside Residential (Omagh).

It also recently announced plans to open ‘The Penisula’ in Newtownards following a £10m investment.

Beena Joseph, care home manager at Gortacharn Residential and Nursing Home, added: “This is an exciting new chapter for Gortacharn Residential and Nursing Home and our residents.

“We understand that choosing the right care home is an important decision, and we are confident that Dunluce Healthcare will further build on the excellent work that we have done since opening in 1992.

“Dunluce Healthcare has an outstanding reputation in the industry, and its team has actively participated in the transition process to guarantee a smooth handover for everyone involved."

