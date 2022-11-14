Couple's anti-snoring device is approved by FDA
Coleraine orthodontic specialists’ anti-snoring device developed with help from NWRC and approved by FDA
A Coleraine business duo have invented a new device to combat snoring.
When snoring became an issue in their relationship, husband and wife William and Judy Purvis decided to do something about it.
Their solution ‘Soundly’, a custom fit oral anti-snoring device has now received FDA clearance. ‘Soundly’ works by gently holding the jaw forward in an open position which promotes a steady flow of air through the mouth.
William Purvis, co-founder of Cinchortho, a orthodontic laboratory in Coleraine, explained: “I had tried other anti-snoring devices but found them bulky and ineffective.
"With the help of NWRC Product Design Centre we designed a solution that was compact, comfortable, and effective. Over 120 couples are already enjoying the benefits of a silent night’s sleep, thanks to Soundly and FDA clearance means we can market ‘Soundly’ to the 90 million couples in the US whose relationships are affected by snoring.
‘’We would like to thank all the team, those who support our project and the companies and institutions who provided professional, technical, and financial backing during this process.’’
The couple developed two devices with support from NWRC who worked with them to design components using dental Computer Aided Design (CAD) software and print trial devices using 3D printers.
NWRC Product Design Centre manager Philip Devlin, added: ’’It’s great news that Soundly has been FDA approved and I’m excited to see what the future holds for Cinchortho. It also highlights the benefits of the InnovateUs programme and I would encourage businesses looking to make their innovative ideas a reality to get in touch.’’