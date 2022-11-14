A Coleraine business duo have invented a new device to combat snoring.

When snoring became an issue in their relationship, husband and wife William and Judy Purvis decided to do something about it.

Their solution ‘Soundly’, a custom fit oral anti-snoring device has now received FDA clearance. ‘Soundly’ works by gently holding the jaw forward in an open position which promotes a steady flow of air through the mouth.

William and Judy Purvis, owners of Cinchortho in Coleraine pictured with North West Regional College Product Design Centre manager Philip Devlin

William Purvis, co-founder of Cinchortho, a orthodontic laboratory in Coleraine, explained: “I had tried other anti-snoring devices but found them bulky and ineffective.

"With the help of NWRC Product Design Centre we designed a solution that was compact, comfortable, and effective. Over 120 couples are already enjoying the benefits of a silent night’s sleep, thanks to Soundly and FDA clearance means we can market ‘Soundly’ to the 90 million couples in the US whose relationships are affected by snoring.

‘’We would like to thank all the team, those who support our project and the companies and institutions who provided professional, technical, and financial backing during this process.’’

The couple developed two devices with support from NWRC who worked with them to design components using dental Computer Aided Design (CAD) software and print trial devices using 3D printers.

