Covid-19: ‘Small uplift’ for hospitality as restrictions continue to ease

Coronavirus restrictions for hospitality businesses ease further from noon today

This comes after table service restrictions were lifted, with the legal requirement for Covid certification before granting entry to pubs and restaurants also set to go after noon today.

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said the recent uplift in fortunes for the industry represents “a sign of light at the end of the tunnel”, but stressed that it has been “a very long tunnel” for the hard-hit industry throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

In a previous interview with the News Letter, Mr Neill suggested that the “messaging” from government had added to the problems posed for the hospitality industry by coronavirus restrictions.

Speaking to the News Letter yesterday, he suggested the change in tone from authorities, in addition to the easing of restrictions, had encouraged some customers to return.

“I think we’ve seen a small uplift but it’s still very early days,” he said.

“There’s nobody breaking records but there has been a degree of recovery.

“It’s partially down to a change in the messaging, but also it’s down to people being able to stand at the bar, to have a chat because that’s what going out is – it’s socialising – and the previous restrctions just didn’t allow that. It’s people playing darts, playing pool, it’s all of that.”

He continued: “People don’t want to go out and sit with a pint at a table. It’s about mixing with people. Some people like to go on their own and sit at a bar with a pint and just talk to somebody.

“That definitely does help but it’s a long road back.”

Last week, the Department of Finance announced that a £40 million support package for the industry had now opened, following the imposition of fresh restrictions in the lead-up to Christmas due to fears surrounding the omicron variant of coronavirus.

The Stormont department announced that Land and Property Services had begun contacting businesses to offer the one-off ‘Omicron Hospitality Payment’.

Mr Neill said: “My understanding is the first wave of payments has gone out.

“Obviously we’ve seen comments that hotels might now be included. We’re also hoping there might be some additional funding or our nightclubs, who as we speak right now are still closed. The nightclubs, of course, will be allowed to reopen from Wednesday but it will probably be the weekend for most. And obviously they still have Covid passes in place so it’s important that we now move to remove them as they have down south.”