Covid couldn’t stop Jordan making the cut in business

Owner of JM Hair & Beauty Jordan McAuley with models - Toni, Crystal & Naomi, Jordan, Georgina, Kirsty & Charlotte

Looking back to 12 months ago, Jordan said: “After a death of a friend it made me realise tomorrow is not promised and that I needed to make the next step in my journey.

“I had always had this vision of a hair and beauty salon where you can get your hair, nails and makeup/brows/lashes done under one roof with a modern industrial look to the salon.

“It was a scary time to take on premises and have it done up to have the look and feel I wanted for a salon.

“During lockdown I also spent time researching how hairdressing can help with mental health and create a salon where clients can feel comfortable from the moment they walk in the door to the moment they leave.”

Jordan recalled that, at that time, his rep had let him try out a vegan brand of products that are sustainable in their recycled packaging.

He said: “This brand had its own ‘momento’ menu for treatments available at the backwash. The scents are incredible and I instantly fell in love. I could see my vision growing.

“With every lockdown I had doubts in my head if it was going to be doable. However, each and every time a negative thought came into my head towards setting the salon up, it made me work harder at getting it finished.

After three closures and a year working on getting the salon ready, Jordan opened the doors on Sept 1, 2021.

“Whilst covid cases were still so high I didn’t want to risk having an open night back then,” he said.

“Fast forward one year to our first anniversary and I knew it was time to celebrate the success we have had in salon and how much it has grown.

“There are still a few unfinished aspects from the original vision , but these are things only I notice. I can’t wait to implement the new features down the line for everyone to see.”

He added: “I can’t thank everyone enough for the support I have personally felt through this journey, but also the support Kathy has received in her nail business within the salon.

“JM Hair & Beauty Salon wouldn’t be what it is if it wasn’t for covid and the support from clients, friends and, of course, family.