Craigavon logistics company in major green fleet upgrade

Craigavon-based logistics company Manfreight Limited has rolled out a major upgrade to its vehicle fleet as part of a multi-million funding injection from Lombard, including introducing the UK’s first all-electric semi-trailer.

Manfreight has used a lease purchase facility from Lombard to fund the purchase of 50 new FH500 Aero Trucks and 100 Schmitz Cargobull trailers to be paired with the trucks.

These additions to its 900-strong fleet mark a significant milestone in the company’s efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2045, while improving fuel efficiency and on-road performance.

Manfreight provides transport logistics for ambient, chilled and frozen goods. It counts the main agri-food producers in Northern Ireland among its network of customers across the UK, Ireland and mainland Europe.

One of the UK and Ireland’s largest privately owned logistics companies, the expansion of Manfreight’s fleet follows the 2024 opening of its state-of-the-art chilled warehouse in Belfast Harbour, which features advanced refrigeration systems and integrated solar infrastructure.

Chris Slowey, Managing Director at Manfreight, said: “We are proud to be at the forefront of sustainable logistics – and by integrating the latest green technologies into our operations, we are not only supporting Belfast Harbour’s Net Zero commitment, but also providing our customers with reliable and sustainable transport solutions. We are hugely grateful to Lombard for the support throughout this process.”

Declan Napier, Relationship Manager at Lombard, said: “We’re thrilled to support Manfreight as it continues to modernise its fleet, allowing the team to improve efficiency while minimising environmental impact. The business’ approach to sustainability is truly innovative, and we look forward to continuing to support the team as they strive to become a net zero business.”

Lombard is the UK’s largest asset finance provider. The company has been supporting businesses for over 160 years; whether investing in vehicles, equipment or cutting-edge technology, Lombard's business finance solutions give businesses the tools to help them grow and thrive.

