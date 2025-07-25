Creamy milk from Tyrone farm is a winner with coffee shop baristas

Pat and Alanna McKeever of Long Meadow Cider in Loughgall, Co Armagh in line for an Irish Quality Food and Drink Award

​Creamy milk developed by a Tyrone dairy farm for coffee lovers and baristas is now among Ireland’s leading quality foods.

Milk from Grove Dairy, a family-run business in Castlederg with a legacy spanning over 100 years, has been named among the contenders in Northern Ireland for a prestigious Irish Quality Food and Drink Award (IQFDA).

The unique Barista Milk is among 30 food and drink products from Northern Ireland shortlisted for two awards that could help boost sales here and in the Republic of Ireland.

Other local firm shortlisted by the expert judges include: Daily Apron bakery in Lisburn; SeaSugar Confectionery; Glens of Antrim Crisps, Cushendall; Irish Black Butter, Portrush; Clandeboye Yoghurt, Bangor; Glastry Farm Ice Cream, Kircubbin; and Noisy Snacks, Dungannon. Listed in Drinks are Long Meadow Cider, Loughgall; Papas Minerals, Bangor; Jackson Roze, Tandregee and Copeland Distillery in Donaghadee.

Creamy barista milk produced by Grove Dairy in Castlederg

Founded in 1978 Grove Dairy was established by Jack and Hazel Mitchell, who began processing and bottling milk on their farm. Today, the business is still operated by the family, with John, his mother, father, and sister playing crucial roles in daily operations.

“At Grove Dairy, our milk is sourced from our Holstein herd that is fully pedigree, with each cow named and contributing to the production of nutritious milk. We prioritise the happiness and well-being of our cows, believing that happy and contented cows yield the best milk,” explains John.

“We saw a business opportunity to develop a super creamy milk for the growth in coffee shops and cafes.

“We pride ourselves on producing high-quality milk with exceptional flavour, controlling the entire process from cow to bottle to ensure maximum freshness. We distribute our milk to local shops throughout the northwest, ensuring it is fresh and readily available for the community.”