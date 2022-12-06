The Belfast News Letter understands that CRH, which last year had sales of nearly $31billion and up by 12% on the previous year, is considering ‘divestment’.

The global firm, which employs 73,000 people at 3,200 operating locations in 29 countries, disclosed the plans to streamline the business after a recent strategic review. However the business has yet to make a ‘final decision’ on the Dunmurry firm.

In a statement, CRH confirmed: “While no final decision has been made, following a strategic review, CRH is exploring the potential divestment of its construction contracting business, Farrans.

"The business, which has a successful track record, a strong market presence and a skilled workforce, continues to operate as normal across all its projects.

"Farrans will continue to update its employees throughout the process.”

Only last month, the award-winning local contractor signed two contracts worth in the region of £100m with Northumbrian Water Limited.

With over 80 years’ experience, Farrans Construction is a leading building and civil engineering contractor delivering world-class projects across the UK and Ireland. They are a sister company of Tarmac and part of CRH, the global building materials business.

They have more than 550 people operating from offices in London, Cambridge, Belfast, Edinburgh and Leeds, with further site bases which connect our network.

The firm also recently won the Best Place To Work – Contractor Award at the 2022 Construction News Workforce Awards in London.

