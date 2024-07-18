Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Grand Master of the County Donegal Grand Orange Lodge, David Mahon, is the new owner of the dilapidated Crumlin Road Courthouse in Belfast.

Mr Mahon, who leads the annual Orange Order parade in Rossnowlagh every July, told Good Morning Ulster that he was “considering” what to do with the building.

He said his team were evaluating whether it could be turned into ‘an hotel, a private health clinic or something else’.

Pacemaker Press 15/8/09 A fire to Crumlin Road Courthouse which caused damage to the rooof of the building on the Crumlin Road in North Belfast Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

He spoke after the building was given planning permission in 2018 to be turned into a 55-room hotel with a bar, restaurant and a series of other on-site amenities.

Crumlin Road Courthouse, a listed building, was the scene for some major trials during the Troubles and is linked to Crumlin Road Gaol by an underground tunnel, which was used to transfer prisoners.

The courthouse was built in 1850 and ceased to function as a court in 1998.

The building, initially designed by Charles Lanyon, fell into disrepair and was damaged by a series of arson attacks.

The Rt Wor Bro David Mahon (County Grand Master of Co Donegal Grand Orange Lodge) pictured during the religious service at the Rossnowlagh Twelfth on Saturday 11th July.

In 2017, the Crumlin Road Courthouse was bought by Signature Living, a Liverpool-based group for a rumoured £0.5million.

While the company had plans to spend £25m, Signature Living went into liquidation and the courthouse was put back on the market.

The sale price to David Mahon Properties Ltd has not been disclosed – and this morning Mr Mahon declined to answer any questions about price.

David Mahon Properties Ltd already owns several significant properties including Kings Square Shopping Mall in Belfast, the De Courcy Centre in Carrickfergus, Larne's Murrayfield Shopping Centre and the Linen Green Shopping Village in Dungannon.

Last September, Crumlin Road Courthouse and Gaol were named among the most famous abandoned buildings in Northern Ireland and Britain.