Culinary prodigy, 24, who has risen through ranks under mentorship of renowned chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, is appointed executive head chef at AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast
It's a remarkable progression for Adam Jones, who has risen from commis chef in June 2019 to his new position, helped along the way by the guidance of his previous head chefs and the renowned Jean-Christophe Novelli, the multi–Michelin Star award-winning chef who has been dubbed "The Nation's Favourite French Chef”.
Adam advanced to the role of junior sous chef in November 2021 and continued his ascent to sous chef in September 2022. Today, he holds the position of executive head chef in Novelli’s at the AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast.
Adam's determination has been fuelled by the inspiration of his father.
“My dad is a chef and through watching him, with his knife skills and his enjoyment of cooking, I became interested in cooking myself," said Adam.
"When I was in my teens, I started to shadow him in his restaurant at Tandragee Golf Club, learning the basics. I was certain that this was a path I wanted to pursue in my career.”
Adam studied at SERC (South Eastern Regional College), during which he was approached to join the team as a commis chef at AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast, and under the expert mentorship of Mr Novelli, Adam's growth has been exceptional.
Reflecting on his journey, Adam expressed gratitude for the guidance of his mentor, Mr Novelli: “He has been a mentor and a friend, always there to give me advice. As a chef, I'm always learning, I know that Jean-Christophe has a lot he can still teach me.”
Mr Novelli added: “The hospitality industry has faced incredibly difficult headwinds over the last few years, but our business is committed to creating incredible guest experiences in line with consumer trends.
"Operational excellence is crucial when it comes to attracting and retaining guest loyalty across our properties, so ensuring areas such as food and beverage remain innovative is vital.
"In light of this, I am thrilled to announce the promotion of Adam Jones to the esteemed position of executive head chef. This decision signifies not only his remarkable culinary prowess but also our commitment to pushing the boundaries of excellence in gastronomy."