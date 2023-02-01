Belfast’s the Culloden Estate & Spa has revealed a £250,000 investment programme of its award-winning spa facilities.

The five-star property is also celebrating being named as one of the Best Luxury Spas to Book in 2023 by The Times. And is the only hotel from Northern Ireland included in the prestigious list joining luxurious hotels from across the world including Claridge's in London, The Rosewood Baha Mar in the Bahamas, Eden Rock hotel and spa in St Barths and Cheval Blanc in Paris.

In its description of The Culloden Estate & Spa, The Times said: "Dubbed “the Ritz of Northern Ireland”, the Culloden is renowned for its A-list appeal; with a beautiful backdrop of Belfast Lough and the Co Antrim coastline, walking around the grounds of this grand castle like building feels like you’re on the set of Bridgerton. Throw in some fine dining, opulent decor (think luxe carpets, art-adorned walls and grand chandeliers) and a top-tier spa, and you have yourself a VIP hotspot."

The £250,000 spa renovation programme included a new nail bar and pedicure facility, upgrade to the swimming pool area and a complete refit and update of the ladies changing facilities.

Niall Burns, general manager of the Culloden Estate & Spa said: “We are thrilled to have completed our most recent renovation programme which has seen Hastings Hotels invest £1,000,000 in The Spa at Culloden over the last two years and in this time we have introduced a new linear vitality pool which enables views of the garden through the floor to ceiling windows a Tylarium, which is a combination of a sauna and steam room, and most recently a new nail bar. This has enhanced our luxury spa and wellness offering and helped position the Culloden as Northern Ireland’s ultimate five-star property.

“It is also fantastic to have been recognised as one of the Best Luxury Spas to Book in 2023 by The Times and with our luxurious facilities, first-class service and stunning surroundings, it is no surprise that the hotel continues to be recognised alongside the best hotels around the globe.”