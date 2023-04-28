The UK’s Best Farm Shop and Deli has been won by Cunningham’s, a family-owned butchers, food hall and restaurant, in Kilkeel.

The extensive business pipped hundreds of farm shops and delis from across the UK to lift the prestigious award for specialist food retailers at a major celebration at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.

The overall Retailer of the Year Award 2023 win was a ‘first’ for Cunningham’s and also for Northern Ireland. Cunningham’s, in addition, won the Best Large Farm Shop and Deli for Northern Ireland. Miller Meats of Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh was named the Small Farm Shop and Deli winner for Northern Ireland.

James Cunningham Jnr, managing director of Cunningham’s, a business started by his father. The entrepreneur now runs the Co Down business with Christopher, his brother, and other family members.

James, said: “I just can’t believe we won the overall recognition from our peers. We are all very honoured in Cunningham’s by this very important recognition of our business achievements and innovations in what is a very dynamic retail sector.

“The award is an acknowledgement of the investments we’ve made in the services we now provide to customers from the Mournes and from further afield. We’ve also expanded our services and products by developing other smaller concession shops in areas such as Newry and Lisburn.

“These investments have been welcomed by shoppers keen on our quality products, which we produce ourselves as well as source from other local suppliers, and the customer-led services."

The Retailer of the Year Awards, in partnership with The Grocer magazine and supported by Glebe Farm Foods Ltd and Quality Ornamentals Horticultural, recognise specialist retailers which are playing an important role in supporting and developing their team and services to shoppers.

The judges were looking for what initiatives they have been implemented to retain, reward and empower staff.

The expert panel of judges chose Cunningham’s because “they seem to have a thorough training scheme in place right across from induction and onwards covering health and hygiene, and apprenticeship scheme with a local training college with already had five apprentices subsequently receiving full-time employment.”

Despite being a big business, the judges “really liked the time spent with new employees, as well as the training, induction process and opportunities for ongoing learning”.

James Cunningham, managing director of Cunninghams’ Butchery, Food Hall and Restaurant in Kilkeel – the UK’s Retailer of the Year, a first for the company and for Northern Ireland

“There is is so much going on at Cunningham’s, it’s incredible with shops and restaurant and concessions, producing their own butchery and bakery ready meals. There’s no denying that this is a serious business in Northern Ireland and one that has always scored very highly in the awards.

“Steady, strong growth for an already well-established retailer operating across multiple sites and stores,” had been achieved. “Cunningham’s is clearly a huge part of their community through a great local approach to colleagues and product sourcing,” the judges added.

Millar Meats and Fine Foods, Irvinestown, the best small retailer in Northern Ireland, also attracted very positive comments from the judges for their “very comprehensive listing of the training policies.

“Reading what the staff have said in the testimonials is fab. Flexible working time must be very welcome when you have small children. Also, the supplier testimonial equally was great to read. This sounds like a good business with a great team.”

Another judge added: “I am so impressed with your staff feedback. What a wonderful place to work. It’s lovely to see that you realise the importance of the team and the role the play in your business.”

Nigel Barden, chair of judges for the awards, said: ““For yet another year, our judges had a difficult task drawing up the regional shortlists and winners for this year’s Farm Shop and Deli Retailer Awards, as there was an outstanding number of submissions from across the UK.

“There were some remarkable entries reflecting how these resourceful and diligent entrants care about their businesses - and their staff. It truly was a privilege to read about them and celebrate them at the winners’ announcement.”

The nomination and entry campaign commenced in December and January this year, where consumers and suppliers were invited to nominate worthy contenders, and specialist retailers were invited to enter. From over 100 entries, our judging panel whittled this down to 60 finalists, announced in mid-March.

Judges then evaluated any retailers whose business opened after January 1 2021 to compile the ‘Newcomer of the Year’ shortlist with an amazing 12 finalists from across the UK including butchers, delicatessens, food halls and farm shops.