Current and prospective EV owners are in safe hands with Power NI

EV numbers are increasing – and Northern Ireland’s leading energy provider is positioning itself to play a key role in driving this transition to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

The most compelling reason to switch to an electric vehicle is the positive impact it has on overall air quality by slashing CO2 emissions – and that is before considering the lower maintenance and daily running costs compared to petrol and diesel-powered vehicles.

In January, sales data shows there are now more than 30,000 battery-powered passenger cars on local roads, growth that’s set to continue due to falling purchase prices, improved vehicle efficiency and driving range, and an ever-expanding choice of makes and models to suit all tastes and budgets.

Car manufacturers – supported by their dealer networks – are adopting aggressive pricing strategies, ensuring EVs are more accessible to both private and business customers.

Power NI has home charging solutions and tariffs to suit all EV owners' requirements.

It makes the decision to go-electric easier and more attainable for many more people – and that’s before you delve into the wide range of aftersales packages that are currently available.

“Motorists are seeing EVs listed at prices that were unthinkable 12 months ago,” explains Mick O’Reilly – Power NI’s Product Innovation Lead. “If you combine that with lower day-to-day running costs and maintenance bills compared to petrol and diesel cars, you soon begin to appreciate why the argument for switching to an electric vehicle is just so compelling.”

From its side, Power NI already has several EV-specific tariffs which are available to new and existing owners of zero-emission and plug-in vehicles. These have been introduced to reduce the costs of home-charging for plug-in hybrid and battery electric car owners, with a choice of tariffs that suit their charging needs.

With two bespoke options available, customers have the choice of an Economy 7-type tariff offering called ‘EV Nightshift’ that allows EV owners to take advantage of a cheaper off-peak rate. Or, if charging at night doesn’t suit, Power NI has an alternative tariff – ‘EV Anytime’ – that promises flexibility to charge at any time of the day, at a fixed energy rate.

What is more, just as EV owners are doing their bit for the environment and reducing CO2 emissions, the energy for Power NI EV tariffs is supplied from renewable resources.

“Power NI is also playing its part and is ready to support both existing and new customers who decide to either go down the plug-in hybrid or fully electric avenue,” continues Mick O’Reilly.

“Our home tariffs keep charging costs down – these are the best and cheapest way to ‘fill’ your electric car – while our trusted partners take the hassle out of installing a home charger at residential properties. From initial survey to final sign-off, you are in safe hands with Power NI.

