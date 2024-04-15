The Waterside Theatre in Londonderry is to close down, it has been announced. Credit Facebook post

On a social media post from the Waterside Theatre, the chief executive officer Iain Barr said: “It is my very sad duty to inform you that Waterside Theatre and Arts Centre will close on June 30, 2024. This decision was reached in light of funding issues, after careful consideration by the board and management of the organisation.

"Firstly, I would like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of everyone who has served as a board member, been an employee or volunteered at Waterside Theatre & Arts Centre over the last 23 years. It’s been a pleasure working with you all.

“I would like to thank our funders and all the organisations who have partnered with us on projects that have delivered much needed artistic, employment and health and welfare benefits to those most in need in our community.

“Finally, I would like to thank all of you that have attended a performance, visited an exhibition or participated in a community arts programme at the theatre or at the many partnership venues across the city and region. It has been a privilege to serve you.”

Mr Barr said that planned theatre events and community arts programmes will continue as normal until the end of June.

He added: "I would encourage you to make any final purchases and come visit us one last time - you will be welcomed warmly as always. Thank you for your continued support at this time and for being a part of our journey to date.”

In response, SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin has called on the Communities Minister to review arts funding.

Foyle MLA Ms McLaughlin added: “It is really disappointing to hear of the closure of the Waterside Theatre and Arts Centre from the end of June. “Investing in our arts and culture is critical to local regeneration and to the future economic development of this city and it needs the full support of government. The truth is that we should be investing more in our arts sector, not less, particularly in communities that are most deprived.