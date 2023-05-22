News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Martin Lewis’s ‘monumental’ warning on energy prices and bills
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning

Cuts will take a wrecking ball to NHS dentistry in Northern Ireland warns British Dental Association

The British Dental Association Northern Ireland has slammed analysis by the Department of Health suggesting that cut of over £1/4 billion can be achieved without damage to services.

By Claire Cartmill
Published 22nd May 2023, 17:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 17:14 BST

The document claims: “With a sustained effort across the HSC system, it is anticipated savings and efficiencies can yield in the region of £260 million.“

It adds: “While savings at this scale cannot be made without some impact, our analysis suggests measures up to this value can be delivered without long-term or irrevocable damage to services.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Department has already cut the Rebuilding Support Scheme (RSS), which allows eligible General Dental Practitioners (GDPs) to apply for a 10% enhancement to the Item of Service fees claimed for Health Service treatment provided.

Most Popular

Meanwhile, the DoH Budget Equality Impact Assessment (EQIA) also warns that as things currently stand, it will not be possible to offer a pay award in 2023/24, further undermining a service with chronic recruitment and retention problems.

The news follows a recent open letter by the profession, warning that cuts will have a devastating impact.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ciara Gallagher, chair of the British Dental Association’s Northern Ireland Dental Practice Committee, said: "Whoever claimed that savage cuts can be delivered without damaging NHS dental services could not be more wrong.

"Cuts have consequences and these will be irreversible. Officials risk taking a wrecking ball to services patients across Northern Ireland depend on."

Read More
New MiNightVet opens in Omagh offering out-of-hours emergency care to Northern I...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The British Dental Association Northern Ireland has slammed analysis by the Department of Health suggesting that cut of over £1/4 billion can be achieved without damage to services. Pictured is Ciara Gallagher, chair of the British Dental Association’s Northern Ireland Dental Practice CommitteeThe British Dental Association Northern Ireland has slammed analysis by the Department of Health suggesting that cut of over £1/4 billion can be achieved without damage to services. Pictured is Ciara Gallagher, chair of the British Dental Association’s Northern Ireland Dental Practice Committee
The British Dental Association Northern Ireland has slammed analysis by the Department of Health suggesting that cut of over £1/4 billion can be achieved without damage to services. Pictured is Ciara Gallagher, chair of the British Dental Association’s Northern Ireland Dental Practice Committee
Related topics:Northern IrelandNHSDepartment of Health