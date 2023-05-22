The document claims: “With a sustained effort across the HSC system, it is anticipated savings and efficiencies can yield in the region of £260 million.“

It adds: “While savings at this scale cannot be made without some impact, our analysis suggests measures up to this value can be delivered without long-term or irrevocable damage to services.”

The Department has already cut the Rebuilding Support Scheme (RSS), which allows eligible General Dental Practitioners (GDPs) to apply for a 10% enhancement to the Item of Service fees claimed for Health Service treatment provided.

Meanwhile, the DoH Budget Equality Impact Assessment (EQIA) also warns that as things currently stand, it will not be possible to offer a pay award in 2023/24, further undermining a service with chronic recruitment and retention problems.

The news follows a recent open letter by the profession, warning that cuts will have a devastating impact.

Ciara Gallagher, chair of the British Dental Association’s Northern Ireland Dental Practice Committee, said: "Whoever claimed that savage cuts can be delivered without damaging NHS dental services could not be more wrong.

"Cuts have consequences and these will be irreversible. Officials risk taking a wrecking ball to services patients across Northern Ireland depend on."

