A meeting with national union leaders and local politicians is being planned after staff at a BT call centre in Enniskillen were told that it may close later this year.

About 300 people are currently employed at the facility providing support to EE mobile phone customers.

They have been offered voluntary redundancy after a review into the future of the site was ordered by the telecoms giant.

The Communication Workers Union has organised a meeting in the Westville Hotel, Enniskillen tomorrow night (Tuesday) to campaign against the possible closure of the Enniskillen call centre.

BT Group said a final decision had not been made, but the building would require significant improvements to make it fit for purpose. However, staff have been told that it has not been identified as a long-term location for a customer contact centre.

Communication Workers Union leaders, the main trade union in the UK for people working for telephone, cable, digital subscriber line and postal delivery companies, reacted with shock and dismay to BT Group’s announcement.

Deputy general secretary-elect Karen Rose and national officer Stephen Albon are set to meet members, as well as Enniskillen’s MP and Northern Ireland Assembly members, to discuss the crisis and work together in a determined effort to save jobs. The Communication Workers Union has organised a meeting in the Westville Hotel, Enniskillen tomorrow night (Tuesday).

CWU regional secretary for Northern Ireland, Erin Massey, explained: "Our plan of action is to fight against the closure and prevent the loss of these much needed jobs and livelihoods in Enniskillen/Fermanagh.

"We have also invited elected MLA’s from all NI political parties, Owen Reidy, general secretary of the ICTU (Irish Congress of Trade Unions), Gerry Murphy Assist Gen Secretary of NIC ICTU, Northern Ireland Congress of trade Unions along with The Fermanagh Trades Council. We will have two senior representatives from CWU HO and local NI telecoms branch secretary Mark Feehily who is personally impacted himself by this massive attack on our members.

"As the Assembly is back up and running we are hoping all parties will take this great opportunity to work together side by side and help us do the right thing for our members for all workers, for this community and for this region."

Requesting an urgent meeting with BT, Ulster Unionist MLA Tom Elliott has also written to the new Economy Minister to outline his concerns.

He continued: “It is deeply troubling that BT Group have announced that they are considering closing the Enniskillen site.

"Reasons stated for potential closure is that a number of buildings across their estate are ‘not fit for purpose’, BT Group state they have been investing within their estate since 2019 with ‘brilliant new and refurbished buildings’ but I ask this where is Enniskillen’s investment in this and was It ever considered? After all BT Group recorded £1.1billion in profit last year alone. It would seem an easy scapegoat that at the end of their 5-year plan for investment they pour cold water on the future of Enniskillen.

“Many across Fermanagh will know at least someone who is or was employed at the site throughout the years. It is a vital hub of employment with loyal and dedicated staff, it’s closure would have a detrimental effect on the regional inequality that already exists across Northern Ireland that disproportionally affects the West.

“I have requested an urgent meeting with BT to discuss pathways forward and I will be writing to the new Economy Minister to outline my concerns.”

Agreeing Fermanagh and South Tyrone DUP MLA Deborah Erskine backed the call on BT executives to halt any closure plans.

She explained: “The announcement to staff that the BT Group are consolidating their sites into smaller buildings and potentially closing the Enniskillen site will come as a huge shock and hammer blow to the economy of Enniskillen.

“I am disappointed that BT are considering this move, especially for Enniskillen which has a highly skilled workforce. My thoughts are with the staff, who will be deeply troubled by the announcement.

“Whilst the BT Group have said no final decision has been made on the future of the Enniskillen site, I will be working hard to protect jobs. I have requested an early meeting with BT and will also be asking the Economy Minister to urgently give attention to this matter.”

A BT Group spokesperson said the company was undertaking an ambitious modernisation programme and consolidating buildings within its estate: “We are currently reviewing our contact centre in Enniskillen and have offered colleagues the opportunity to take our voluntary paid leavers package.

“No decision has been made on the future of our Enniskillen contact centre and no customers will be impacted by the announcement.”