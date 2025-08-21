Dale Farm workers vote to accept improved pay deal to end threatened industrial action

A pay dispute at Dale Farm which could had resulted in milk shortages across Northern Ireland has ended.

Trade union Unite says drivers and engineers at all four Dale Farm sites, including Cookstown, voted decisively to accept a pay offer worth an extra 4.75 per cent.

The improved offer was made by management after workers announced plans for industrial action commencing with an initial three-day strike and escalating to an all-out strike action in the fourth week.

General secretary of Unite Sharon Graham said, “Dale Farm workers have scored a clear win on pay. This result demonstrates the importance of having strong unions in the workplace to deliver on workers’ jobs, pay and conditions.”

“The pay deal represents a significant improvement from the three per cent increase originally offered by management. Drivers will now receive an additional increase on their bulk tank allowance and engineers will receive an additional maintenance payment both of which are worth 1.75 per cent.

“The ballot brings the current industrial dispute at Dale Farm to an end. Unite represents approximately 100 workers at four Dale Farm production sites in Cookstown, Ballymena, Omagh and Enniskillen.”

Unite regional officer for the workforce Simon Hall added: “Unite members have voted to accept a significantly improved pay offer. This goes some way towards improving the rate of pay of a skilled workforce. We will continue to build union strength with the aim of ensuring Dale Farm’s success is properly shared with its employees.”