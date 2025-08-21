Dale Farm workers vote to accept improved pay deal to end threatened industrial action

By Stanley Campbell
Published 21st Aug 2025, 10:06 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2025, 08:58 BST
A pay dispute at Dale Farm which could had resulted in milk shortages across Northern Ireland has ended.

Trade union Unite says drivers and engineers at all four Dale Farm sites, including Cookstown, voted decisively to accept a pay offer worth an extra 4.75 per cent.

Most Popular

The improved offer was made by management after workers announced plans for industrial action commencing with an initial three-day strike and escalating to an all-out strike action in the fourth week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

General secretary of Unite Sharon Graham said, “Dale Farm workers have scored a clear win on pay. This result demonstrates the importance of having strong unions in the workplace to deliver on workers’ jobs, pay and conditions.”

Workers at Dale Farm have ended industrial action following an improved pay offer | Googleplaceholder image
Workers at Dale Farm have ended industrial action following an improved pay offer | Google
placeholder image
Read More
Industrial action involving drivers and engineers at Dale Farm could lead to mil...

“The pay deal represents a significant improvement from the three per cent increase originally offered by management. Drivers will now receive an additional increase on their bulk tank allowance and engineers will receive an additional maintenance payment both of which are worth 1.75 per cent.

“The ballot brings the current industrial dispute at Dale Farm to an end. Unite represents approximately 100 workers at four Dale Farm production sites in Cookstown, Ballymena, Omagh and Enniskillen.”

Unite regional officer for the workforce Simon Hall added: “Unite members have voted to accept a significantly improved pay offer. This goes some way towards improving the rate of pay of a skilled workforce. We will continue to build union strength with the aim of ensuring Dale Farm’s success is properly shared with its employees.”

Dale Farm said when the industrical action was announced that they remained open to discussions in the hope of reaching a resolution.

Related topics:Dale FarmUniteNorthern IrelandDriversBallymenaEnniskillen
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice