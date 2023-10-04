News you can trust since 1737
By Claire Cartmill
Published 4th Oct 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 11:16 BST
Dairy co-operative Dale Farm, one of Northern Ireland's biggest food companies, has marked the 80th anniversary of its Dromona Cullybackey site, the home of Dromona butter.

Dromona Cullybackey began churning butter in 1943 and has since evolved and diversified to produce a range of butter and spreads for retail, ingredients, and foodservice markets.

In 1955 the site was purchased by the Milk Marketing Board which evolved to become United Dairy Farmers in 1995. Since then, the site has been a part of the Dale Farm family, bringing award winning Dromona butter to homes across Northern Ireland.

Dairy co-operative Dale Farm has marked the 80th anniversary of its Dromona Cullybackey site, the home of Dromona butter. The milestone was celebrated with a dinner held at Galgorm on Thursday, September 21 attended by both current and former employees. Pictured are Dromona current employees enjoying the 80th anniversary celebrationsDairy co-operative Dale Farm has marked the 80th anniversary of its Dromona Cullybackey site, the home of Dromona butter. The milestone was celebrated with a dinner held at Galgorm on Thursday, September 21 attended by both current and former employees. Pictured are Dromona current employees enjoying the 80th anniversary celebrations
Currently some 80 people are employed at the facility, based on the Dunminning Road outside Cullybackey.

The milestone was celebrated with a dinner held at Galgorm attended by both current and former employees, including Diarmaid Currie and Uel Martin who are the site’s current longest serving employees at 46 years each.

Dale Farm chair Fred Allen, said: “For 80 years Dromona Cullybackey has been synonymous with excellence in butter production and has grown to become a favourite in Northern Ireland homes.”

Dairy co-operative Dale Farm has marked the 80th anniversary of its Dromona Cullybackey site, the home of Dromona butter. During a dinner held at Galgorm, Dale Farm chair Fred Allen praised the commitment of staff 'who have worked at the site over these past eight decades'. Pictured are Diarmaid Currie and Uel Martin who are the site’s current longest serving employees at 46 years eacgDairy co-operative Dale Farm has marked the 80th anniversary of its Dromona Cullybackey site, the home of Dromona butter. During a dinner held at Galgorm, Dale Farm chair Fred Allen praised the commitment of staff 'who have worked at the site over these past eight decades'. Pictured are Diarmaid Currie and Uel Martin who are the site’s current longest serving employees at 46 years eacg
Praising staff, Mr Allen added: "Key to that success is the commitment to quality demonstrated by the people who have worked at the site over these past eight decades, and we were delighted to join with employees past and present to celebrate this significant milestone.”

