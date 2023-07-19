Ireland’s biggest art and sculpture event, featuring works by Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst, Patrick O’Reilly, and Keith Haring, is set to return to the Culloden Estate and Spa in Belfast this summer.

Art and Soul will be hosted by Gormleys at the five-star estate from August 19 – Sept 10, showcasing over £6 million worth of works by some of the biggest names in international and Irish art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free event will feature a major outdoor sculpture exhibition of 80 large sculptures and installations set throughout the 12 acres of landscaped grounds, which stretch down towards the shores of Belfast Lough.

With over 280 works on display, the fair will feature international artists alongside leading Irish sculptors Patrick O’Reilly, Ian Pollock, Bob Quinn, Sandra Bell, Eamonn Ceannt, John Fitzgerald, Anthony Scott and Orla De Brí.

The hotel’s interior will display 100 artworks by some of the world’s best-known artists, including Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Robert Indiana, Damien Hirst, Salvador Dali and Banksy.

Art and Soul will also include exhibitions by a host of artists from Northern Ireland including Stephen Johnston, Jane Rainey, Stephen Forbes and Ian Cumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the artworks will be for sale, with prices ranging from £1,000 up to £400,000.

This will be the fourth time the major art and sculpture event has been hosted in the grounds of the five-star Culloden Estate with Gormleys.

Chairman of Hastings Hotels, Howard Hastings, said: “We look forward to welcoming Art & Soul back to the Culloden Estate & Spa. We have worked closely with Gormleys in preparation for this spectacular event and once again we are thrilled to be exhibiting some of art's most exciting pieces from world-renowned artists as well as a host of local talent.”

Oliver Gormley of Gormleys, added: “Building on the success of previous events, we are delighted to return this fair, which has toured the country, to the Culloden where it first began. Art and Soul gives art lovers a unique opportunity to view these incredible works of art in the beautiful surroundings of the estate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the event, the Culloden Estate & Spa has launched a selection of luxury packages including an Art and Soul ‘Sip and See’ from £360 per night for two giving guests the opportunity to enjoy overnight accommodation, breakfast, Bollinger champagne and canapés in Culloden’s summer champagne garden.

Attendees can also take advantage of the Culloden’s Fine Dining with Fine Art package, which pairs a luxurious tasting menu surrounded by original Warhol prints, a Champagne reception, an exclusive guided tour of the fair as well as a talk with Oliver Gormley on the unique works in the collection.

An afternoon tea among the artwork, Fancies with Fine Art, is also offered by the five star estate.

During the event, there will be a programme of artists’ talks and daily guided tours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad