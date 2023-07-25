An employee from Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel is undertaking the ultimate endurance test to mark his long service with the company by completing a marathon in each of the world’s seven continents.

Electrical engineering test technician, Damien Cunningham, set himself the goal of running a marathon in every continent and has to date completed an impressive 52 marathons across Europe, North America, South America, Africa and Asia. With two more continents to conquer, Australia and Antarctica, Damien has committed to completing the final two continents to coincide with his 40-year career anniversary at the commercial aircraft seating manufacturing plant, which he celebrated in May, by completing the Sydney Marathon in September, followed by the Antarctica Ice Marathon in December.

As part of his challenge, Damien, who is a member of the Mourne Runners, is raising vital funds for Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel’s 2023 charity of the year, Cancer Fund for Children.

Joining Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel in June 1983 when the company was then known as Aircraft Furnishings Ltd, Damien has worked across many projects, teams and departments. Over the years, he has progressed through the company in roles including group leader, field representative, and electrical engineering test technician, amongst others.

As he prepares for his final two continent challenges, Damien, said: “I have taken part in quite a few marathons now and thought what better way to mark 40 years of employment at Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel than combining my love of running with the opportunity to explore more of the world.

“Running and working at Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel goes hand in hand for me, as in 2004 I got the opportunity to run with a group of colleagues and we took part in a relay for the Belfast Marathon. From this, I was hooked, and decided to take it to the next level and set challenging goals for myself. My colleagues and the whole on-site team have been very supportive, and I would like to thank them for their generosity.

“Cancer Fund for Children is an amazing charity, and I am honoured to be helping raise funds for it. I was inspired to take on the marathon challenge to help highlight the fantastic work that the charity does and how it is supporting children, young people and their families affected by cancer.”

Remarking on Damien’s incredible service and his amazing marathon achievements, managing director, Alan Henning, explained: “This is a fantastic achievement by Damien who is an incredibly valued member of our team. We are truly in awe of his commitment to complete a marathon in every continent, and we are very proud of him and his dedication in raising funds for our charity of the year, Cancer Fund for Children.

“Damien has contributed greatly to the company during his career and on behalf of all the team at Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel, I would like to congratulate him, and thank him for his long service to the company. We wish him the best of luck for his final two marathons later this year.”

Damien’s successfully completed marathons include North America (New York, Boston, Chicago), South America (Rio de Janeiro), Africa (Cape Town), Asia (Great Wall of China, Tokyo) and Europe (Berlin and London).

If you would like to support Damien with his fundraising, you can do so by donating to his Justgiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/damien-cunningham-marathonfundraising.

