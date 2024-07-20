I started dancing at the age of three and when I was a little girl, it was always my dream to own my own dance studio.

I studied Royal Academy of Dance Classical Ballet and through this I have performed with companies such as The Royal Moscow Ballet and English Youth Ballet.

I went on to develop my training at The Institute of the Arts Barcelona, completing a Foundation Diploma & BA Honours Degree in Dance, specialising in Ballet, Jazz, Commercial, Tap, Hip-Hop, Contemporary and Musical Theatre.

After graduating I had the opportunity to accept a contract in Disneyland Paris as a character and dancer in the parade and park.

I then moved into hotel entertainment and had the opportunity to travel through Europe to train, dance and choreography in locations such as Greece, Spain and the Balearic Islands.

In November 2019, I returned home to Northern Ireland and started working in Active Dansa Lisburn where I taught the wide variety of dance styles the school offered including Commercial Dance and Graded Ballet. During the pandemic we continued to teach classes online – whilst this was challenging, it was important that we continued to connect with and support our dancers.

Active Dansa Lisburn is owned by Mariona Hawkins and we share a deep passion for dance and teaching. We loved working together and it turned out that we shared the same dream of owning our own dance studios.

We eventually took the leap of faith and launched DANSA – The Studio Belfast in July 2021 and initially operated from a small studio in Windsor Tennis Club in South Belfast. The response has been incredible and last July moved to a purpose built state-of-the-art studio on the Boucher Road. It has two large, fully equipped dance studios with sprung flooring, wall-mounted mirrors and free standing ballet barres!

Now, whilst owned separately, Mariona and I operate the two studios as sister dance companies that share many of the same values, foundation and principles.

For me, opening my own studio is a dream come true with many dreams still ahead. It has been created with the intention of inspiring people of all ages to dance, from 18 months old - adults.

DANSA - The Studio Belfast is a dance, acrobatics and performing arts and we offer a wide range of dance classes to suit all levels and we provide pioneer dance training, focusing on building strong and safe technique and offer inclusive dance programs in various genres for

every student that walks through our doors. Whether you are attending for recreational purposes or wanting to pursue a career in the

arts, we have a place for you.

I consider dance much more than a physical activity, it is also an intellectual and creative development and as educators, we promise to enable our students to grow in confidence and to have a safe and nurturing environment to unleash their talents.

The future...it’s all been a bit of a whirlwind. We’ve only been going for three years and as one of Belfast’s largest dance premises it’s already grown beyond my wildest dreams. I guess my hopes are to continue to inspire and grow and, who knows, we could be pirouetting into another town one day...watch this space!

Why Join DANSA - The Studio Belfast?

Dance classes from age 18 months - adults

Vocational examinations opportunities from bbodance, I-PATH & AcrobaticArts

Certified studio with highly qualified and experienced teachers

Reduced capacity in classes to ensure all students receive a high level of education

2 annual showcases

Termly feedback from teachers to parents

Competition & performance opportunities

Belfast winners “Young Entrepreneur of the Year” 2023

