Danske Bank named as a ‘world-class’ place to work by Best Companies UK – the highest standard of workplace engagement
Northern Ireland's biggest bank has again been named by Best Companies UK as a three-star ‘world-class’ employer, the highest standard of workplace engagement.
Danske Bank was also ranked as one of the top five financial services companies in the UK to work for, and among the top 50 large companies to work for.
Vicky Davies, CEO of Danske Bank UK, said: "We strive to ensure Danske Bank is a great place to work, so it’s really special to be recognised again as a leader in employee engagement. More importantly, the Best Companies results are based entirely on colleague feedback. Listening to colleagues and acting on that feedback to create an even better place to work is at the heart of our people strategy and helps ensure every colleague feels connected and supported.”
Caroline van der Feltz, HR Director at Danske Bank UK, explained: "The Best Companies engagement survey is a great way for us to gain feedback into what our colleagues think.
"We believe a culture of openness is critical to our success and the survey feedback gives us clear focus and insight on taking the right actions to make a real difference for our colleagues. We had our highest ever colleague participation levels in the survey underpinning how important this is to our people.”
A Best Companies accreditation is now recognised as the standard in workplace engagement and recognises employers in small, mid-size, large and big categories on a national level, as well as ranking them by region and sector.
Danske Bank also won the Employee Experience category in the recent Personnel Today awards which celebrate achievements and innovations in HR and learning and development across the UK.
Caroline added: “Achieving UK-wide recognition from both Best Companies and Personnel Today demonstrates our commitment to, and investment in colleague engagement and experience, and is something all our colleagues can be proud of.”
