Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Danske Bank was also ranked as one of the top five financial services companies in the UK to work for, and among the top 50 large companies to work for

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland's biggest bank has again been named by Best Companies UK as a three-star ‘world-class’ employer, the highest standard of workplace engagement.

Danske Bank was also ranked as one of the top five financial services companies in the UK to work for, and among the top 50 large companies to work for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danske Bank has again been named by Best Companies UK as a 3-star ‘world-class’ employer, the highest standard of workplace engagement. Pictured is Orla King, head of culture & engagement at Danske Bank UK, Caroline van der Feltz, HR director at Danske Bank UK and Vicky Davies, CEO at Danske Bank UK

Vicky Davies, CEO of Danske Bank UK, said: "We strive to ensure Danske Bank is a great place to work, so it’s really special to be recognised again as a leader in employee engagement. More importantly, the Best Companies results are based entirely on colleague feedback. Listening to colleagues and acting on that feedback to create an even better place to work is at the heart of our people strategy and helps ensure every colleague feels connected and supported.”

Caroline van der Feltz, HR Director at Danske Bank UK, explained: "The Best Companies engagement survey is a great way for us to gain feedback into what our colleagues think.

"We believe a culture of openness is critical to our success and the survey feedback gives us clear focus and insight on taking the right actions to make a real difference for our colleagues. We had our highest ever colleague participation levels in the survey underpinning how important this is to our people.”

A Best Companies accreditation is now recognised as the standard in workplace engagement and recognises employers in small, mid-size, large and big categories on a national level, as well as ranking them by region and sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danske Bank also won the Employee Experience category in the recent Personnel Today awards which celebrate achievements and innovations in HR and learning and development across the UK.